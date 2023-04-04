11
In a spectacular traffic accident, which occurred this Monday afternoon, a minor of only five years of age lost his life. According to the information, the incident took place on the highway from Sonsonate to Santa Ana, near the Los Almendros canton. Preliminarily it is reported that two private vehicles would have impacted […]
