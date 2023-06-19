Home » A child stops playing in a women’s soccer match… for a strange reason
A child stops playing in a women’s soccer match… for a strange reason

The female players were exposed to an embarrassing situation in a football match in Ireland, which required them to stop playing for about a minute.

The incident occurred in a match between the Cork City women’s soccer team, who was supposed to take a corner kick, during its match with the DLR Waves team, yesterday, but a young child surprised everyone with an unexpected behavior.

A video showed that the game was disrupted because a child snatched the flag from the corner kick site, and the child stopped dancing with the flag, while the female players were afraid to forcefully interfere with the little thief and spoil the atmosphere.

The Cork City team was broadcasting the match live, and in the forty-fourth minute of the match, play was disrupted because of the young child.

Suddenly, an adult who appeared in the video succeeded and retrieved the side flag, and the match resumed again.

The match, which was played in the All-Island Cup, ended with Cork City winning 2-1 against its opponent.

