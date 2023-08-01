A child would have been raped inside the Curumaní Hospital

A child who arrived with his mother at the Cristián José Moreno Pallares Hospital in the municipality of Curumaní, was allegedly sexually abused by a worker from this entity.

The complaint was made known by the infant’s mother who reported the case to the institution and on social networks. The alleged person involved would be an assistant in the radiology area, whose events would have been captured by the security cameras of the place.

Through a press release, the hospital ruled rejecting the facts, denouncing the authorities and disassociating the worker from the entity.

For their part, the authorities indicated that the subject appeared before the Municipal Police facilities.

The commander in charge of the Police in Cesar, Colonel Wilson Álvarez, stated that, “This can be seen in evidence from the cameras where, apparently, the abuse of an infant where the hospital administration itself is in charge of denouncing who it was worker of this same institution. The person appeared before the competent authorities.

