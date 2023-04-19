A Chinese couple who used 120 tons of water in a Korean dorm… As it turns out, “I can’t cancel the accommodation, so it’s my revenge”

▲ A Chinese tourist left after using 120 tons of water for 5 days. (Source = SBS News Capture)

A report was published to the effect that the behavior of a Chinese couple who left the country after spending 120 tons of water and 640,000 won in gas for a month at a shared accommodation in Seoul was revenge for a failed reservation cancellation.

South China Morningst (SCMP) reported on the 18th (local time) that a Chinese couple had to pay hundreds of thousands of won in utility bills, including the use of 120 tons of water during the 25 days they stayed in order to get revenge on the owner of the Korean accommodation.

Previously, on the 6th of last month, the Chinese couple visited a private house in Mapo-gu, Seoul. They booked the private house through Airbnb and decided to use it for 25 days.

The problem started when they paid the full amount without confirming the exact location of the accommodation. The couple requested to cancel the reservation a week before entering the room because the accommodation was not in the center of Seoul, and when they were rejected, they eventually harbored a grudge.

After being told by the owner that there were no surveillance cameras in the accommodation, they turned on electrical appliances such as faucets and boilers and went out. After that, I stopped by the hostel once every three days, but the time I stayed was less than 5 minutes.

As a result of the CCTV check, they stayed at the accommodation for only five days, but the gas bill was 650,000 won and the water and electricity bill was 200,000 won. A total of 840,000 won was charged.

This absurd fact became known and caused great outrage, but it seems that the owner of the accommodation will find it difficult to get relief from the damage. It is known that Airbnb, which requested mediation, received an answer saying, “It is not property damage, so it must be resolved directly with the user.”