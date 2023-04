Walter Epifanio Asprilla Cáceres, a native of Bajo Baudó, was appointed legal head of the Ministry of Education.

Asprilla Cáceres is a lawyer specializing in public procurement and has worked in the legal offices of the mayors of Cali, Buenaventura and Bogotá, in the agency Colombia Compra Eficiente, in the

Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Sport.