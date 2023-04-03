Istmineño Manuel Moreno Valois murdered four people in the town of Fontibón in Bogotá.

First, he stabbed to death his tenant, Hilma González, 82, when she charged him the rent for the room where she lived. The woman’s sister managed to save herself from her by throwing herself out of a window despite being 80 years old.

Moreno Valois then attacked and murdered her husband, José Manuel Gutiérrez, 83, one of his sons, Orlando Gutiérrez, 51, and a granddaughter, Sofía Pulecio, 19.

The community’s call for help alerted police officers, but they reacted violently and attacked the police officers, who finally discharged him.

Manuel Moreno Valois worked as a street vendor of vegetables and had notes in his file for attempted homicide, qualified theft and illegal possession of weapons.