A Chongqing couple bungee jumping upside down and stranded in mid-air to show their affection?Coach says girls are too nervous

On February 11, a young man and woman were playing high-altitude bungee jumping in Chongqing when they suddenly hung upside down in mid-air. It is said that the two were hugging each other to show their affection and refused to come up.

However, according to the latest media reports, things are different.

According to Chen Renping, the bungee jumping coach of Shengming Amusement City,The incident was indeed not an accident, and the statement that the couple didn’t want to come up is not accurate. It may be that the girl was nervous and afraid at the time, and hugged the boy so tightly that the boy couldn’t free his hand to buckle the safety buckle, so he hung on it.

In the end, the staff went down and buckled them for them. The whole process took about 3 minutes.

Coach Chen also said that the bungee jumping project in the park is 58 meters high, and the bungee jumping tower is 55 meters high.This is the first time this has happened.

In fact,Hanging upside down for a long time will cause people’s head to be congested, which is not good for the bodybut the couple was not injured, and their physical condition is not bad.