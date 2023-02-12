Home News A Chongqing couple bungee jumping upside down and stranded in mid-air to show their affection?The coach said the girls were too nervous–fast technology–technology changes the future
News

A Chongqing couple bungee jumping upside down and stranded in mid-air to show their affection?The coach said the girls were too nervous–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
A Chongqing couple bungee jumping upside down and stranded in mid-air to show their affection?The coach said the girls were too nervous–fast technology–technology changes the future

A Chongqing couple bungee jumping upside down and stranded in mid-air to show their affection?Coach says girls are too nervous

On February 11, a young man and woman were playing high-altitude bungee jumping in Chongqing when they suddenly hung upside down in mid-air. It is said that the two were hugging each other to show their affection and refused to come up.

However, according to the latest media reports, things are different.

According to Chen Renping, the bungee jumping coach of Shengming Amusement City,The incident was indeed not an accident, and the statement that the couple didn’t want to come up is not accurate. It may be that the girl was nervous and afraid at the time, and hugged the boy so tightly that the boy couldn’t free his hand to buckle the safety buckle, so he hung on it.

In the end, the staff went down and buckled them for them. The whole process took about 3 minutes.

Coach Chen also said that the bungee jumping project in the park is 58 meters high, and the bungee jumping tower is 55 meters high.This is the first time this has happened.

In fact,Hanging upside down for a long time will cause people’s head to be congested, which is not good for the bodybut the couple was not injured, and their physical condition is not bad.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible editor: Wen Q above

You may also like

Second anniversary. Luis Arias Mosquera.

“If you can’t, step aside”: President Petro to...

Which play?The CCP declared in a high profile...

Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday, February 14,...

Shakira at the Super Bowl? rumors indicate that...

Jean Carlos Centeno canceled his concerts to undergo...

They found her dead in a motel

They murder a young man in Cuarto Centenario

Jorge Cabezas scored the second: Colombia beat Venezuela...

The Istmina aqueduct threatens to become another white...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy