A Christmas lunch at Carenzoni for lonely people

A Christmas lunch at Carenzoni for lonely people

About forty people took part today in the Christmas lunch promoted by the Municipality of Feltre with the Feltrina Company for Personal Services and intended for people who live alone.

In addition to the guests, the mayor of Feltre Viviana Fusaro, the councilor for social policies Maurizio Zatta, the city councilor Mery Bee and the president of the “Carenzoni Monego” Institute, who hosted the initiative at the own headquarters, Maria Teresa De Bortoli.

“It is an initiative that we wanted to propose for the first time with the intention of involving even people who live alone in the spirit of the Christmas holidays, to try to give them a few hours of serenity and joy, especially in this moment for many reasons certainly not among the simplest. The significant participation, despite some absences caused at the last minute by seasonal ailments, comforts us on the positive reception that the initiative has had, which we will certainly propose again in the future”, underlined Mayor Fusaro.

“Special thanks go to those who worked for this day: the Social Services of the Feltrina Company and above all the volunteers of the Feltrine associations who sit at the Table of Contrast to Poverty, who have also made themselves available for table service”, added the Councilor for Social Policies of the Municipality of Feltre Maurizio Zatta. “I must say that there was a truly Christmas atmosphere of sharing, which we hope was able to bring a bit of entertainment and light-heartedness to all the participants at the lunch,” Zatta said again.

