a cliff of oceanic rock between the hills — Environment

The Rupe di Pietra Nera which extends north of Mount Canate is one of the most beautiful ophiolites in the lower part of the Parma Apennines. It detaches from the northern slope of the mountain, rises up to a maximum altitude of 677 meters and gives rise to a truly singular and harsh landscape and morphology compared to the soft surrounding hills, so much so that on it the Cai of Fidenza has also equipped a short via ferrata.

It is an ophiolitic relief, formed by serpentinites, which stands out along the ridge between the course of the Torrente Stirone and the Torrente Ghiara; from its summit there is a 360° view of the high plain: it is possible to observe Colle di Vigoleno and the gullies of Monte La Ciocca; behind it, on the other hand, stand out Monte Canate, with its unmistakable profile and Monte Santa Cristina, from which the Torrente Stirone is born.

Starting from a small parking lot located near a source, we will make a ring through which we will reach the top of the cliff which we will cross for its entire length and then return by a different and shorter route towards the cars.

Departure: Pietranera 9.30 (members will be given the precise meeting point for the navigator)

Degree of difficulty: medium easy hike with some steep stretches. (300 m maximum difference in height for 6 km of cart tracks, paths)

Term scheduled excursion and activity around 12:00.

Need: Hiking boots and clothing, water (at least 1 L), backpack (sticks recommended), hat and sunscreen

Minimum number of participants: 6 maximum 20.

Participation fee: free excursion as part of the project “The valorisation of the geosites of the Union of Municipalities of the Taro and Ceno Valleys and the consolidation of local social networks for the promotion of the territory”, financed by the Emilia-Romagna Region, with the call for grants relating to geosites and caves in Emilia-Romagna, year 2022.



Reservation required: Guide [email protected] the one 328.8116651