A climber died in the Susa Valley – Piedmont on a roped party

(ANSA) – TURIN, 15 APR – A climber died on Saturday 15 April, on the Rocca Sella, in the territory of Caprie (Turin), in the Susa valley. The victim was walking the Via Accademica with a roped group. Fallen for 5-6 meters, he died despite the operations of the rescuers to revive him.



The joint intervention was by the 118 Regional Helicopter Rescue Service and the Piedmontese Alpine and Speleological Rescue. An air ambulance was sent to the scene and the ground teams of the Alpine Rescue intervened.



When the patient was loaded aboard the helicopter, the team assessed that it was appropriate to continue the resuscitation maneuvers, and arranged for him to land in a meadow in Caprie.



But, despite repeated attempts, the doctor had to ascertain the death of the climber, presumably caused by the multiple trauma found in the fall.



The body was entrusted to the Carabinieri for Judicial Police operations, while the air ambulance recovered the man’s rescuers and rope companions to return to base. (HANDLE).

