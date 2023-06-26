A clock that tells the story of the world’s most populous country

The first population clock in the Indian city of Mumbai has become a cause of interest. The clock consists of a large green colored metal board with 10 white colored cards on which population data is written.

According to the French news agency AFP, passers-by look curiously at the clock, which appears to record the story of the world‘s most populous country.

The clock, which looks like a cricket scoreboard, is updated every day according to the scores. The clock was first erected in 1982, when India’s population was over 684 million as per the 1981 official census.

This number more than doubled in the following decades. India has overtaken China with a population of more than 1.42 billion, according to United Nations estimates in April.

“An extra slot was already made in the clock because it was hoped that we would cross one billion,” said Chandrasekhar, a professor at the International Institute for Population Sciences in Mumbai.

The Indian government launched a nationwide family planning program in 1952 because overpopulation had long been a concern.

Shekhar said: ‘But it was the controversial practice of forced sterilization in the 1970s that sparked public debate and inspired the institute to create the watch.’

Every day security guards change the numbers using estimates of population growth. Differences between births and deaths are expressed based on number per thousand per year derived from government and United Nations estimates.

The population clock installed in Mumbai is updated daily.(AFP)

Fifty-six-year-old security supervisor Salunkhe VV told AFP: ‘We like to update the board because passers-by can also see the increase in population.’

According to current estimates, India’s population is growing by less than 41,000 people every day, meaning one birth every two seconds or about one and a half million babies a year.

India’s current birth rate is two children per woman. This rate is below the 2.1 limit to keep population growth stable and below the government estimate of 4.8 in 1981.

According to a 2019 official survey, birth rates vary across the country. Poorer states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar with a combined population of over 32.5 million have the highest birth rates.

In contrast, two of the richest states, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, have birth rates of 1.56 and 1.54, respectively, which are much lower than the average.

According to the government’s 2019-2021 National Family Health Survey, family planning is largely left to women and one in 10 men use condoms, while the female sterilization rate remains at around 38 percent.

According to Shekhar, a sociodemographic and birth rate expert: ‘I hated these figures but when I did my MA in statistics I thought we should understand if this is a problem. And can it really be solved?’

Shekhar believes that population need not become a ticking time bomb if the authorities focus on raising the standard of living of the people.

Infant and maternal mortality rates have declined since 1982 in the education and health sectors, and India’s economy has grown to become the fifth largest economy in the world. But in many cities facing water shortages, air and water pollution, people are suffering from a lack of resources.

According to the World Bank, the unemployment rate among youth aged 15 to 24 was 23.2 percent last year.

