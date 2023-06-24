Home » A cloud of sand is reaching Italy from the Sahara » Science News
The cloud was imaged by Copernicus satellites.

The arrival of the heat on our country has been accompanied by a sand cloud coming from the Sahara desert, which is making the sky cloudy and milky. This is demonstrated by the photo of the peninsula taken on June 20 by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellite, the Earth observation program of the European Space Agency and the European Commission. In the shot you can see the plume of desert dust which already covers the regions of the western slope. In the next few hours the cloud will move over a large part of Italy”dyeing the sky a milky yellow hue“, explained the Copernicus scientists.

In these conditions, reddish reflections are also expected, especially towards sunrise and sunset. The evolution of the situation is monitored by the Copernicus atmospheric monitoring service (CAMS), which also sends forecasts on air quality in real time.

