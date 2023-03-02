From the highest mountain in the village of Potreritos, where the Nuevo Cielo farm is located, the Colombian Walter Patiño Patiñor has seen how the expansion of urban areas threatens rural life and besieges the little paradise in which he grew up surrounded by the coffee plantations that today provide his livelihood and inspire an agrotourism project.

“Urbanism is squeezing us everywhere”Walter tells EFE while looking from the balcony of his house part of Bello, a neighboring municipality of Medellín, where “149 families, distributed in six villages, live on coffee.”

He says that Potreritos is made up of four surnames: the Patiño, the Correa, the García and the Tobón, who are like a kind of “caciques of the sidewalk” and those who preserve that rural area because “already in the lower part it became a city.”

Living so close to urban environments and informal settlements on those steep slopes made him give greater importance to nature and appropriate the legacy of his grandfather Carlos Enrique Patiño, who died at the age of 104 and was one of the first coffee growers in the area.

BEAUTIFUL COFFEE, AN OPPORTUNITY

On his 1.7-hectare farm, located 40 minutes from Medellín, he has some 10,000 trees, from which he takes an average of five loads of coffee.“enough” to sustain the Bello Café brand, created in 2013 after discovering in a barista course the potential of its grain, which was previously marketed in cooperatives.

“When I had the first bag with my origin coffee in my hands, I cried like a little child”recalls the 57-year-old coffee farmer, who learned to transform the product and currently sells between 70 and 80 pounds a month after becoming an agribusiness that is already taking its firmest steps.

Everything in Bello Café, in essence, is “very traditional” in its manufacture and “very word of mouth” in its marketing. Their clients are especially from Bello and Medellín, and their bags have already arrived at specialized stores and cafes in the city.

“People now see us online, look for us in farmers’ markets and speak well of the product,” he comments while preparing some geisha coffee, which he began to plant together with rosé bourbon to give his crop more variety, in which implements natural shading as an action that contributes to the mitigation of climate change and to “recover the soils”.