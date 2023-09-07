Home » A coffin was admitted to the Santa Marta prison
News

A coffin was admitted to the Santa Marta prison

by admin
A coffin was admitted to the Santa Marta prison

The coffin was taken to the Rodrigo de Bastidas prison for a posthumous homage.

As Chinchilla number The man who died last Sunday, September 3, as a result of a traffic accident in the Mamatoco neighborhood, exactly in the roundabout of the Quinta de San Pedro Alejandrino, was known. The deceased apparently had several friends in the Rodrigo de Bastidas prison, since he was presumably confined there for a year.

Also read: Secretary of Health spoke about the Suicide Prevention Week during a visit to EL INFORMADOR.

For this reason, relatives and friends of the deceased took the coffin to the Santa Marta prisonaccompanied by a caravan of vehicles and loud music, so that his friends deprived of liberty could say goodbye to him.

Also read: District Health commemorates Suicide Prevention Week.

Dozens of people gathered outside the Rodrigo de Bastidas prisonwhile the coffin of Numar Chinchilla was fired by the prisoners, to finally move to Gardens of Peace Cemetery where will he be buried

See also  Roundabouts, cycle paths and new junctions: 12 million arrive on the streets of Marca

You may also like

Gathering of Guests and Friends: Anshan Cultural Tourism...

Save more than 200 euros with the Bosch...

Telangana Police at the forefront in its performance...

Former Senator Arturo Char Implicated in Illegal Vote-Buying...

Director of the DIAN gave wise advice on...

Changzhou Launches Centralized Publicity Month for Universal Medical...

How events can become more visible and inclusive

Pakistan win against Bangladesh with another Babar Azam...

Hunter Biden Faces Potential Indictment on Weapons Charges,...

Opposing new ‘cold war’ essential: Chinese premier

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy