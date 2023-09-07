A coffin was admitted to the Santa Marta prison

The coffin was taken to the Rodrigo de Bastidas prison for a posthumous homage.

As Chinchilla number The man who died last Sunday, September 3, as a result of a traffic accident in the Mamatoco neighborhood, exactly in the roundabout of the Quinta de San Pedro Alejandrino, was known. The deceased apparently had several friends in the Rodrigo de Bastidas prison, since he was presumably confined there for a year.

For this reason, relatives and friends of the deceased took the coffin to the Santa Marta prisonaccompanied by a caravan of vehicles and loud music, so that his friends deprived of liberty could say goodbye to him.

Dozens of people gathered outside the Rodrigo de Bastidas prisonwhile the coffin of Numar Chinchilla was fired by the prisoners, to finally move to Gardens of Peace Cemetery where will he be buried

