A college job fair found that many hotels recruited dishwashing workers, and the minimum wage was more than 2,000: official response

A college job fair found that many hotels were recruiting dishwashing workers, leading to heated discussions about the minimum wage of more than 2,000: official response

2023-03-06

Recently, there was a job fair held by Henan University of Economics and Law on the Internet. Many catering companies and hotels went to recruit waiters, front desks, cold dish chefs, dishwashing workers, and even some companies set up such absurd positions as “accountant and cashier” that are obviously illegal. , the lowest salary is only 2,000 yuan.

On March 5, Mr. Zhang from a certain hotel who participated in the job fair said: The lack of jobs in the hotel industry are basically grass-roots positions, and they usually go to colleges and universities for recruitment. The posted post, so no changes.

It is conceivable that no one will vote for our position, but someone may vote for financial office positions.

It is reported that Henan University of Economics and Law is a full-time general institution of higher learning in Henan Province.

This also aroused heated discussions among netizens, how did you see the hotel recruiting dishwashers from the university?

