Rashid Bejiken

Today, Thursday, the collision of two vehicles transporting workers and male workers left 27 injured, (the two drivers and 25 female workers), at the watering orbit of the Youssef Ben Tashfin Dam, at the level of the “Toussos” region, within the territorial influence of the Belfaa community, Chtouka Ait Baha province.

Sources from the scene stated that the accident was caused by a collision of a pickup truck with a light car, which had 25 agricultural workers on board, which led to the overturning of the commercial vehicle. It is not excluded that excessive speed and lack of respect for traffic lights is the cause of the accident.

In order to transfer the injured to the hospital, the local authorities and members of the Royal Gendarmerie in the Territorial Center in Liffa used ambulances belonging to the Civil Protection and others belonging to some groups of the neighboring Chtouka Ait Baha region, where three were transferred to the Regional Hospital Hassan II for serious fractures, while the rest of the injured are subject to the necessary examinations and treatments. Al-Mukhtar Al-Soussi Hospital in Buukry.

The gendarmes opened a preliminary investigation, under the supervision of the competent Public Prosecution, about the circumstances and circumstances of the accident, pending medical reports on the condition of the injured, to complete the research in order to determine the real causes of this accident.