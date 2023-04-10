Five senior political leaders consulted point out that political parties work connected to society. Find out what they believe in a common national agenda.

The day to day overwhelms Ecuadorians. Going out to the streets in search of daily sustenance, or perhaps a better job, worrying about surviving the insecurity that grows without an effective response from the country’s authorities, These are some of the reasons why citizens show their discontent and lack of confidence in State institutions.

The The National Assembly is the worst valued institution in Ecuador and President Guillermo Lasso does not escape this reality either, Therefore, in recent weeks the political figure with the greatest projection in the country is not an Ecuadorian, but the President of El Salvador Nayid Bukele.

Faced with this reality, LA HORA consulted in recent days to various sectors of the country about what would be necessary to develop to bring citizens closer to political parties, where the answer was coincidental: a common agenda in four axes, insecurity, unemployment, access to education and health.

Today we measure the responses of five political parties and movements of greater importance in Ecuador. Who, despite the results in the surveys, assure that their respective organizations are connected and willing to participate in debate spaces to develop public policies that provide solutions and respond transversally to the country’s problems. (ILS)

“The political trial is a response to the disconnection of the Government”

Marcela Aguiñaga, President of the Citizen Revolution Movement and elected prefect of Guayas

“The needs of the people are clear and the agenda to be executed is also clear, which is why it is urgent that the government invest in improving the quality of life of families that today are hard hit by insecurity, unemployment, hunger and the lack of access to services.

The polls show the rejection of this negligent government, stained with corruption, which has abandoned the people to their fate. Therefore, the impeachment is a response precisely to those who govern us from a bubble, totally disconnected from what happens in the streets.

On the need to reform the Code of Democracy, he stated that “we will always be in favor of partisan representation, however it is necessary to remember that the recently reformed Code of Democracy is the product of Verdesoto’s play and much of what happens today are due to the change in the method of assigning seats.

‘The proposal matters, not who makes it’

Alfredo Serrano, national president of the Social Christian Party (PSC)

“We, by general concept, are going to agree with those issues. It does not matter who makes the proposal, but what the proposal consists of. That is common sense. We will support proposals that benefit the country, even coming from the same government we are fighting.

We are connected with society, we have made and approved several laws that go to the issue of security, within our possibilities in the Assembly, because combating insecurity is not just a problem of laws, it is providing inputs to the Police. It is not possible that they go two years in government and do not deliver the necessary resources to the Police.

From his point of view, Serrano points out that “We feel that we are connected with the people, we have been supporting the projects that are the role of the parties in the Assembly”.

‘We are not going to do photo politics’

Guillermo Celi, president of the SUMA Movement

“We are in the line of forming a front with the new generation of politicians who want to serve Ecuadorians.. We are in permanent contact with citizens, organizations and indigenous, peasant, montubio and commercial sectors. And we are always eager to listen.

What we are not going to do is a photo policy. We think it has to be a citizen agenda. We are eager to hear proposals and have incorporated them into our plan. This agenda must solve the problems with real proposals”.

When taking stock of the country’s situation, the President of the Suma Movement indicated that They are working without personality to respond to the public. “We are working on a platform that allows us to be prepared if the elections are this 2023. We have a project ready to serve Ecuadorians.”

‘Political parties are civil society’

Marlon Santi, National coordinator of Pachakutik

“We are seeing that there are no programs that benefit society. A few weeks ago the Pachakutik Movement had a meeting with colleagues from various unions with the aim of forming a social front to force the Executive to specify public policies on health, education and food sovereignty.

I don’t believe in polls. There is no parallel agenda between political parties and society, because those of us who make up the parties are part of the society in which we are living. The parties are a union within civil society.

When analyzing the disconnection between the political class and the agenda of society, he indicated that “currently there is a fight between the Executive and the Legislative, which is never ending. There are forged interests that do not allow building a legislative agenda and in the Executive do not allow progress in public policies”.

‘Policy needs to be reviewed’

Juan Ferdinand Flores, CREO bench coordinator

“We have always maintained that dialogue is the way to reach the necessary agreements to move forward. If civil society generates these spaces, we will be willing to participate in responding to the fundamental problems of society.

We know that there are issues in which there is an important responsibility of the government and issues such as security and governance in which we must discuss and in which society must understand that co-responsibility exists.

I totally agree with the polls that point to the disconnect between the political class and society. When we see a five-hour debate in the National Assembly to talk about issues that have nothing transcendental and important issues do not enter the parliamentary agenda, I do believe that we should review ourselves and renew ourselves.”