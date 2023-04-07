The countries of the European Union will be equipped with a common “cyber shield”.. To say it is the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton who in an interview with the newspaper “Les Echos” explained that “Europe must protect its cyberspace for obvious reasons of sovereignty: beyond the efforts of each country, we must join forces to be more effective together in detection, defense and deterrence”, Breton specified. “With the war in Ukraine, cyberattacks increased by 140% in Europe this year. In this context, the mutualisation and coordination of our forces at the European level becomes more necessary than ever because the threat will extend”.

Speaking in Lille at the International Cyber ​​Security ForumBreton specified that “in a few weeks the Commission will propose a Cyber Solidarity Act to set up a European infrastructure of Security Operation Centers (SOCs) that will scan the network using artificial intelligence technologies and they will spot the weak signals of attacks. This common European advanced sensing infrastructure will constitute a real European cyber shield and will be a sort of ‘European protective dome‘. It will be, so to speak, ours Cyber Galileo. But beyond SOCs, we also need to strengthen the security and resilience of our critical infrastructure. To this end, we are preparing, in cooperation with the Member States, attack scenarios and penetration tests. Today it takes an average of 190 days to detect a sophisticated cyber attack. We have to drastically reduce this time to a few hours”, added Breton, underlining that “Europe must equip itself better to face a serious attack. We need to exchange more information among ourselves, build a real operational capability for joint crisis management and lay the foundations for real European solidarity and mutual assistance. This is the meaning of the IT emergency mechanism which will also be included in the forthcoming law on IT solidarity”.

Going into more detail about the project, the Commissioner explained that “just as there is civil protection in the event of a natural disaster, there must be civil protection for cyber that can be activated in the event of a cyber attack on a Member State or an entity .We therefore want to establish – within the framework of the Cyber ​​Solidarity Act – a Cyber Reserve europea to engage, in advance, certified and trusted private service providers to support any defense effort in the face of an attack, thus drawing lessons from what is happening in Ukraine. This reserve will be ready to intervene at the request of any member state requesting solidarity in the face of an attack.”

Breton then spoke of telecommunications network security. “We continue to ensure the implementation of the toolbox for the cybersecurity 5G, in order to deploy secure networks. This is a fundamental element of our cybersecurity. All Member States have unanimously decided to exclude so-called high-risk providers from their networks (Core and Ran). But while 23 member states have passed such laws, only seven have actually implemented them, excluding in one way or another providers they deem to pose a security risk. I say it clearly, as we prepare an implementation report: this situation is not acceptable and is gradually becoming a security problem across our continent. I therefore call on the Member States and the telephone operators, for which they are responsible, to take the necessary measures. There is no time to lose”.

Meanwhile, a severe blow has been dealt to cybercrime: Genesis Marketa virtual platform known for selling account credentials stolen by hackers around the world, was the focus of an operation conducted this week in 17 countries with the coordination of the FBI and the National Police of the Netherlands and direct, for the Italian territory, by the Public Prosecutor of Rome.

The Genesis Market platform, one of the most dangerous virtual illicit marketplaces in the world, specializing in the sale of stolen login credentials and data, with a turnover of over two million stolen virtual identities, has been deactivated, Europol explains, with seizures carried out throughout Europe, of the servers on which the IT infrastructure rested. A total of 119 people were arrested.

In Italy, thousands of credentials are involved, identified by the specialists of the National Anti-Crime Center for the Protection of Critical Infrastructures (Cnaipic) of the Postal Police. These are both log-ins to computer spaces of the private life of ordinary citizens (email, social networks, e-commerce accounts, etc.), and passwords capable of guaranteeing illegal access to institutional computer spaces of the public administration , as well as digital environments headed by banks and large national companies, providers of essential public services.

