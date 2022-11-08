[NTDTV, Beijing time, November 08, 2022]The new wave of epidemic control in Zhengzhou, Henan has been under control for more than half a month, and people are complaining about the lack of supplies and the difficulty of seeking medical treatment. A community secretary a few days ago suddenly “diverted from the topic” at a press conference on epidemic prevention, choked up and told that he missed his daughter’s coming-of-age ceremony because he was busy with work. This self-moving sensationalism was in sharp contrast with the suffering of people’s livelihood, and was ridiculed by Chinese netizens.

On the evening of November 6, local time, the Zhengzhou Municipal Government held a press conference on new crown epidemic prevention. At this press conference, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Zhengzhou Municipal Government rarely represented the official government and publicly apologized for the unbalanced supply of materials in the recent epidemic prevention and control management.

Next, the authorities arranged for Liu Hongying, Community Secretary of Ping’an Street, Tongbai Road Street, Zhongyuan District, Zhengzhou City, to introduce the district’s epidemic prevention measures at the meeting. Unexpectedly, the community secretary suddenly digressed and said emotionally: “It was my daughter’s 18th birthday a few days ago, but I was absent from her coming-of-age ceremony. At that time, she sent me a video with the cat, telling me I’m fine with her, let me love myself a little more…” When it came to the emotional part, she choked up on the spot.

This video clip was quickly spread widely on social media. However, the sensational performance of the female secretary not only failed to arouse public empathy, but aroused strong disgust and indignation among the majority of netizens. Criticizing ignorance of the suffering of people’s livelihood is a realistic version of “why not eat minced meat”.

On the online social platform, the scolding and ridicule of the official quickly exploded: “The wine and meat of Zhumen are stinky, and the road is frozen to death.” “We are almost unable to pay wages and can’t afford to eat, but you only care about your daughter’s health. The coming-of-age ceremony” “Her daughter can still play cats, how many furry children were killed during the epidemic” “How many people can’t even attend the funeral of their relatives, what is the coming-of-age ceremony?” “You missed your daughter’s coming-of-age ceremony, and the mother who jumped off the building missed it. daughter’s life”.

Some netizens commented: “I’m mad when I see this, because of the epidemic, so many students are locked in their dormitories to eat cold meals, teachers who can go to school are running around, and the children on the school’s super chat can only make a wish for their birthday. Can you send me a message? Little cake… It’s been almost a month since the closure of our community, the cost of living has soared, and now I’m still worried about the child’s diapers. You sell the 18th birthday of the absent child? Too many people are miserable !”

There are also many netizens who ridiculed the strong contrast between the official’s sensationalism and the suffering of the people’s livelihood: “What you have lost is only freedom and life, what I have lost is my daughter’s 18th birthday.” Oh, I missed my daughter’s coming-of-age ceremony.” “You just can’t eat food, go downstairs, or see a doctor. They missed their daughter’s coming-of-age ceremony.” .

In order to express ridicule and protest, some Weibo netizens launched a high-level black topic: “#Director Liu Hongying’s daughter happy 18th birthday”. However, this topic has now been blocked by network administrators on Weibo after a hot turn.

