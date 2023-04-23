Home » A competition for those who care about the environment — Ambiente
A competition for those who care about the environment — Ambiente

by admin
A competition for those who care about the environment — Ambiente

#we have in our hearts is the competition of ideas promoted by Hera as manager of the integrated urban waste service together with the Municipal Administrations of Modena and the Municipalities of the ceramic district (Fiorano Modenese, Formigine, Maranello, Sassuolo) to reward and give visibility to people, associations of the third sector or economic or consumer category, companies, schools, which every day take care of their community and the common goods of their territory, material, immaterial which are recognized as functional to individual and collective well-being.

It is a co-planning and collaboration project with local stakeholders in implementation of articles 114, paragraph 2, 117, paragraph 6 and 118 of the Constitution and of the Emilia Romagna Region Law of 22 October 2018 n. 15, for the shared care and protection of common goods, with particular regard to the issues of waste management and urban decorum, which will see the best projects rewarded with cash prizes and capital goods to support the launch or enhancement of the proposals winners.

#haveintheheart invites citizens in its various forms (local associations, schools, companies, shops, informal groups of private citizens, etc.) to present virtuous projects and actions to take care of common spaces and goods and the environment, with particular attention to production prevention and waste reduction, to the quality of differentiated collection and to urban decorum.

You can join the initiative with your association, your family, your school, as a group, by submitting an idea or project, new or ongoing, pertaining to one of these four thematic areas:

  • waste prevention and reduction
    reuse initiatives, incentive for the use of tap water, reduction of disposable plastic, incentive for self-composting
  • quality of separate waste collection
    reduction and management of mowing and pruning, improvement of paper, plastic and organic waste collection
  • support for special users (elderly, disabled, foreigners) and tourists
  • urban decorum
  • contrast to degradation
The most interesting proposals presented in the territories involved will be awarded with goods or money, to be dedicated to the winning projects.

The competition is open from 19/4/2023 to 30/6/2023.

Regulation

Project application form

The World Cafeinformal and participatory meetings promoted by Hera and local administrations to reflect and share ideas for candidates in the competition.​​

Around the same table: citizens, students, public administrators, volunteers, workers, Hera contacts, entrepreneurs, experts, bring different approaches, experiences and opinions to identify innovative (and often unexpected) solutions together.

Become a spokesperson for your school, association, company or participate as a citizen who cares about the environment of their city.

Insights and indications for participation or you can write an email to request information at [email protected]

