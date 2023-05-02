A comprehensive reparation from the collective for Bojayá

It is the 21st anniversary of the Bojayá massacre, Chocó, an event that marked the history of the armed conflict and that advances in its comprehensive reparation process.

On May 2, 2002, a cylinder bomb shot by the former Farc-EP guerrilla exploded inside the church of Bojayá, Chocó; those who were fleeing from the bullets and the crossfire were sheltering there, while the extinct guerrillas clashed with the paramilitaries. This fact left the balance of at least 79 people dead, 48 of them minors.

In this area of ​​the country there are just over 10,000 victims, which corresponds to 80% of a population of 12,600 people projected to 2023. Of these, 9,411 are subject to care and meet the requirements to access care and reparation measures . However, not only unique people who have suffered acts associated with violations of International Humanitarian Law or serious violations of international human rights norms are located in this region, but also communities that suffered collective damage during the conflict.

In this way, in Bojayá four ethnic Subjects of Collective Reparation included in the Single Registry of Victims (RUV) are recognized: the Embera Dóbida Indigenous Community of Bojayá, the Afro Community of Bellavista, the Bojayá Community Councils and the Opogado Doguado Indigenous Reservation , the first two are already in the implementation phase of their Comprehensive Collective Reparation Plan (PIRC), the third is in the design and formulation process, and the last, being the most recent, is in the identification phase. They are Comprehensive Plans that recognize communities as victims and dignify them by guaranteeing their constitutional rights.

collective work

After the implementation of Law 1448 of 2011, Law for Victims and Land Restitution, the Unit for Victims established contact with the Afro Community of Bellavista in order to initiate the path of collective reparation, a process of more than three years which results in, in April 2018, the first Comprehensive Collective Reparation Plan (PIRC) in this municipality being protocolized (approved).

From the joint work, of rapprochement between the Unit and the community, it was possible to advance in the materialization of actions, focused on strengthening their cultural, spiritual and sports practices, among which activities to promote their link with the Atrato river stand out. They include cleaning rituals, garbage collection and recycling, swimming, canoeing and fishing contests, promotion of mortuary cultural practices such as the alabaos, the gualí (mortuary ritual for girls and boys under 7 years of age) and the raising of the grave. Just as it was also possible to obtain sports equipment for soccer, volleyball, family rounds, all these activities aimed at strengthening ties between the community.

Among the actions carried out, it should also be mentioned that, in March 2022, the Unit for Victims, regarding the Subject of Collective Reparation Afro de Bellavista, carried out training in bakery and pastry, administration and customer service, to 15 women with the aim of promoting the recovery of the Bellavista community bakery. In November of the same year, with the support of the United Nations Multidonor Peacekeeping Fund (MPTF) along with the strengthening and implementation of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the Casa Pasaje was delivered, a place that for the community is the articulating physical space that allows strengthening and rebuilding the social fabric, recovering the bonds of trust and solidarity that existed before the tragedy and that are worked on in community.

Processes that are woven with Unity

Over the course of a little over two decades, the work of the Afro Collective Reparation Subject from Bellavista has focused on organizing collectively to demand their rights, as a way of assuming compensation for what the war took from them. , but above all, to promote the development of actions and works that allow strengthening the transformative power of also being agents of change, being aware and assuming the adaptations in a collective process that is done for the service of all.

The elders in this process know that they are pioneers in working together, they understand that it is not easy or that it is overnight, but they are clear that they must continue on the march, that difficulties do not let them fall in front of adversities because the important thing is to stay united in the fight, each one contributing from their knowledge and skill. Among his phrases is the popular adage that says that, “to go back or to gain momentum”, many have already worn themselves out, or better, have given more than 30 years to this fight, but this common project encourages them to continue waiting and more now that you can breathe in a government of change.

Casa Pasaje and the bakery process allow them to unite, remember, give them spaces to share, to laugh, to support each other, because there they also take care of each other, accompany each other, and listen to each other, they do not He speaks of a self, but of a we, because they act as a group, here it is built from the collective.

For Elizabeth Álvarez, an Afro leader from Bojayá, the Casa Pasaje is a building that is deserved by the community: “It allows us to host people from the community and also from outside, as well as economically, it allows resources to be generated, which in turn are redistributed for the same community, it must be said that this work is aesthetically very beautiful, in which we are doing everything possible to maintain it and respond to the same dynamics that we had as a group before the tragedy”.

Beings who have bravely resisted the adversities presented, they have learned to be constant, insistent, to persist and never give up, a combination of affirmative actions that have borne fruit in the long term, which in the midst of difficulties have allowed them to stay organized and be aware that what is really valuable is being united.

“We are human beings who have suffered, we have become strong and that has allowed transformations in our personal, family, daily and community lives, so that today we can contribute and give messages of peace, a fairly great power, because what we live in Bojayá It is a situation of insurmountable magnitude, but our faith and belief in God is bigger than all the bad things we have been through and continue to experience. That is why it is necessary to invite the entire Colombian population and especially the armed groups, so that they opt for peace because they harm society, families, we need them in the peace processes, we are all waiting that they make transformations for a society with a new future for everyone”, concludes Álvarez.

The commemoration 21 years later

It is the 21st anniversary of a tragedy that is in the memory of Colombia and that each year deserves spaces not to be forgotten. This is how the Afro Community of Bellavista will pay homage as is customary to all its victims and their surviving families on May 2, 2023, with a pilgrimage with the mutilated Christ from the new Bellavista to the old one, followed by a Eucharist in memory of those who are no longer there, the reading of a statement to public opinion and the presentation of a play.

It should be noted that the commemoration began over the weekend with guided tours, workshops with national entities and, as is well known, the traditional rituals (alabao songs and prayers) in the mausoleum built for those who already rest in peace.

The department of Chocó is one of the subregions with Development Programs with a Territorial Focus (PDET) as established in the Final Peace Agreement. With 14 municipalities, Bojayá one of these, concentrates at least 112,000 victims of the conflict. There, the Unit for Victims and the entities of the National System for Comprehensive Reparation for Victims (SNARIV) continue to work to dignify those who were affected by the conflict, to change and transform their life projects, with a view to Peace. Total.