A “controversial” Lebanese singer arrives in Morocco

Hespress Art and Culture
Sunday 8 October 2023 – 23:07

Sarah Zakaria, the controversial Lebanese singer, is preparing to travel to Morocco during the next few days, in order to perform a number of private artistic concerts for the first time in her career.

Sarah Zakaria is expected to perform two evenings in the Red City of Marrakesh on the 13th and 14th of this October, with tickets priced at 1,000 dirhams per person with advance payment.

The news of the revival of the aforementioned singer sparked controversy immediately after posters and advertisements for the concert were circulated on social media platforms, especially since this singer is banned from singing in many Arab countries because of the lyrics of her songs, which were considered indecent and offensive to women and men alike.

The Jordanian Artists Syndicate had called on those in charge of tourist facilities and party caterers to stop the Lebanese artist Sarah Mahmoud Zakaria from practicing all artistic professions, adding that she will be forced to take legal measures against her according to the rules, highlighting that it is not permissible for moral or verbal transgression in any of the professions covered and stipulated. It is in the law.

For his part, artist Mustafa Kamel, head of the Egyptian Music Professions Syndicate, revealed that the singer herself was permanently banned from singing in Egypt, and her license was withdrawn after the investigations into her at the union’s headquarters were completed.

Sarah Zakaria’s star has shone in the recent period and she has achieved great fame, after the great spread of her song “Let’s Get Married Secretly” and it topped the trend for months across all music platforms and social networking applications.

