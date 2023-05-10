“A convinced support to these young companies that invest energy and resources in research, innovation, culture” — Emilia-Romagna News

Bologna – I am 76 start-up projects which will be financed by the Emilia-Romagna Region with a contribution of 6.2 million euros of ERDF resources, to generate a total investment quantified at around 12.7 million. Fiftyeight of the funded projects include a employment increase, 31 are companies belonging to cultural and creative industriesWhile 15 projects are particularly devoted to environmental topics e 10 they come from inland and Apennine areas.

The evaluation activities of the projects presented for the “Call for support for the development of innovative start-ups”through which the Region has set itself the objective of supporting investments related to research results or technological solutions, adaptation of products and services to the needs of potential customers, engineering of prototypes and industrial development plans, opening or development of foreign markets.

Particular attention was paid to the proposals that privileged the development of innovative solutions with impacts in terms of sustainability, to help achieve the goals of the 2030 agenda and combat climate change. With respect to the latter priority, the announcement had provided for one reserve (with separate ranking) of 1.5 million euros for projects that offered innovative solutions on the topics of clean energy, the circular economy, climate and natural resources. A second reserve of resources (with a second separate ranking), also equal to 1.5 million euroswas dedicated to businesses cultural and creative.

The high quality of the approved projects has prompted the Region to increase the resources made available originally from the tender, set at 5 million euros and now raised to 6.2 million.

It is interesting to note that, compared to almost all the proposals coming from micro-enterprises, as many as 37 propose an investment equal to or greater than 150 thousand euros, a considerable figure for companies of this size.

“The propensity to invest and to take on are elements that denote a great entrepreneurial vitality – comment the regional councilors for economic development and green economy, Vincenzo Colla and culture, Mauro Felix-. We must support these young companies with conviction, which invest energy and resources in production areas linked to research, innovation and culture, because they certainly have great potential”.

118 applications were received, from a territorial point of view the Provinces with the highest number of proposals are Bologna (34) and Modena (25), but as many as 15 projects came from disadvantaged areas (inland and mountain areas) .

It is also very interesting to analyze the interventions that will be financed. Between more innovative projects, both for the regional ecosystem and for the ability to contribute to carbon neutrality and the fight against climate change and Agenda 2030 targets, for example, the spinoff of the University of Bologna which reinvents the robotic gripping action of any object thanks to a thin film technology, which becomes adhesive on command by electrostaticity. But also the idea of ​​acompany in the center of the Emilian Motor Valleywho thought of combining 4.0 technologies and craftsmanship to ‘restomodize’ (a practice that involves a technical and technological update of a historic car) iconic cars of the past, now without safety or reliability requirements, in line with the dictates of the economy circular.

Other projects concern: the creation of Satellite Gateway to connect IoT devices even in the absence of the Internet with a mixed terrestrial/satellite communication system; the project placed in the ambit of the “collaborative robotics”, which plans to create a series of anthropomorphic robots capable of typographically printing on different types of media; the development and production of gas sensors, with the monitoring of environmental parameters (CO2, O2, pressure, temperature, location); the development and industrialization of self-driving mobile robots able to independently carry out processes such as shredding, spraying, fruit and vegetable harvesting and to collect data and information on crops, the result of collaborations with the laboratories of the University of Bologna; there ICT technology, unprecedented, wearable and modulardeveloped in collaboration with Unibo and UNife to measure audio-vestibular parameters integrated with consolidated diagnostics to obtain more direct and accurate diagnoses, as well as rehabilitation personalized and monitored; the proposal of engineer innovative medical devices for the extracorporeal treatment of blood against bacterial and viral infections.

Barbara Musiani

Attached: the tables with the territorial subdivision of the applications presented and the costs and financing of the projects