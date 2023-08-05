A Convite for Coexistence, ‘Peace for Peace’ by YMCA present in Pereira

YMCA is a global volunteer organization with more than 178 years of existence, in Colombia it has 50 years of existence. On this occasion, the national meeting of ‘Peace for Peace’ is held in the city of Pereira.

The YMCA is a global volunteer movement whose mission is to serve communities to build a just, sustainable, diverse, equitable and inclusive world, through the economic and civic empowerment of young people in vulnerable situations. In Colombia it has been for approximately 60 years and in Risaralda for 33 years, seeking to develop and enhance the capacities of young people so that they can lead change in their local communities.

With its Paza la Paz program, the YMCA of Colombia works to address the social conflict and unrest that affect the country and the future of its youth. Paza la paz, is aimed at the least favored young people in the country between the ages of 14 and 28, and offers training opportunities in life skills, conflict management, citizen and community organization and/or entrepreneurship.

In the programming of this special meeting, the YMCA Risaralda worked in alliance with the Educational Institution Diego Maya Salazar, carrying out the advocacy activity “A Convite for Coexistence” that was held yesterday, Friday August 4 from 11 :00 am until 4:00 pm at the school facilities.

The activity included the location of different participation and learning stations such as the entrepreneurship fair, the citizen participation games, the creation of the peace and coexistence mural and what could not be missing, the community pot, since this is an act symbolic that invites reflection to share from the preparation of the food to the moment of enjoying it, the dish prepared was a delicious sancocho that all those attending the event enjoyed like the great family that they are.

The Convite had the participation of different social actors (educational, religious community, youth groups of the sector, leaders of the Samaria neighborhood, parents, group of older adults, young people from the paza la paz program, our national and international guests and of course the entire YMCA Risaralda staff team).

Natalia Román, Risaralda regional representative

Opine

“Being part of the YMCA, I think it’s great because it makes us think differently about things and thus act in a good way with the community, I invite you to be part of the YMCA, it’s a very nice process that will change their lives and that will make them think differently and act differently before society” Juan Fernando Juquenez Jimenez from grade 10C

Given

Since its launch in 2004, the program has positively impacted the lives and economic future of 10,000 young people and has expanded to 7 departments and 18 municipalities in Colombia.

Given

The meeting is attended by 07 Regionals of the country (Bogotá, Guayabal-Tolima, Santander, Quindío, Cali, Medellín and Risaralda) and international cooperators, Horyzon and La Cosude from Switzerland.

Given

Year after year the YMCA Colombia holds its National Technical Meeting and on this occasion the host of the event is the Risaralda Regional.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

