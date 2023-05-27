A corpse and drugs terrify the authorities of Al Hoceima

Electronic Science – Fikri and Ali On Thursday, at the level of the slope overlooking the mountain of Sidi Abed in Al Hoceima, a smuggling operation of 15 packages of narcotics with a total weight of about 650 kg was thwarted, an operation carried out by the Royal Navy with the help of the “radar” device.

After contacting the regional security forces of Al Hoceima, they carried out a sweeping campaign on the slope overlooking the beach of Sidi Abed, where seven candidates for clandestine immigration were found, including three women, two men and two children. In the same place, the body of a male in his twenties was found hanging on the slope cliff.

After the intervention of civil protection personnel, the body was recovered and taken out across the sea using a rubber boat, where it was transported to the port of Al Hoceima and then to the mortuary for the purpose of autopsy to find out the true causes of death.

Our sources confirmed that the body belonged to a person born in 2000 in Al Hoceima, and residing in Tangiers.