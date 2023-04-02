Sudani Net:

In a bold move, a Ramadan series in Sudan invaded what resembled a “minefield”, by embodying the character of a corrupt cleric.

Soon, mines exploded, one after another, in the faces of the series’ makers, with outrage, fierce attack, and denunciation of the red lines that “Wad al-Mak” series crossed.

Sheikh Rifai

This artwork presented the character of “Sheikh Al-Rifa’i”, which was embodied by the distinguished Sudanese actor Salah Ahmed, an unusual narration of the biography of a corrupt cleric, who is very impulsive towards the pleasures of the world and the luxury of life.

The creators of the series, “the author, director, and actor,” strived to focus on showing the growing interest of “Sheikh Al-Rifai” in the external appearances of the traditional cleric, and his ability to practice his satanic methods of deceiving everyone without arousing suspicion and suspicion.

However, drawing the character of “Al-Rifai” in this bold way, which is not typical for dramas in Sudan, sparked controversy among the Sudanese on the communication sites.

a torrent of abuse

For his part, Sudanese actor Salah Ahmed explained to Al-Arabiya.net, commenting on the intense controversy surrounding Sheikh Al-Rifai: “The series talks about corruption within society in general by embodying different personalities, and presents various models, including a model of the character of a corrupt cleric, who begs With religion for worldly purposes, and by embodying the abnormal personality and showing its contradictions, we treat many psychological and social imbalances.”

He decisively denied that the series or that character was against clerics or religious people in general, or targeting them, stressing that he does not accept himself appearing or participating in any work of this kind.

In addition, he admitted that he had faced a torrent of severe criticism that was still pouring in since the start of the work offer, some of which exceeded the intensity of criticism to defamation and personal abuse, but he neglected the response because he realized that performing some complex roles – dramatic – requires a kind of determination and courage, pointing out He had expected this reaction from the first moment he read the character’s details when it was shown to him.

Nevertheless, Salah called on everyone to wait until the curtain falls and the final episode of the series appears before evaluating the work or judging it positively or negatively.

A surprise of high caliber

He revealed a heavy caliber surprise, saying that the character of Sheikh Al-Rifai was shown before him to two famous stars in Sudan, but that the two apologized for playing the role because they were fully aware of the potential risks involved in embodying it.

It is noteworthy that the work divided the viewers into two teams around the interesting personality of “Sheikh Al-Rifai”, as there were those who attacked him fiercely, in exchange for those who defended him desperately, considering that religious people, preachers, preachers, imams, preachers and scholars, are all without exception human beings, and therefore they are not infallible. .

In turn, producer Majdi Al-Fadhel said in a comment on his personal Facebook page that “the embodiment of the personality of Sheikh Al-Rifai should not be portrayed as targeting clerics and thus targeting Islam.

Magdy – who is the son of the multi-talented Sudanese star El Fadhel Saeed – added, saying, “Someone might say, why is it only the clergyman who explains his personality? We say why is he immune from criticism if he makes a mistake or if his behavior is crooked?

On the other hand, many launched a severe attack on the series, considering that it aimed to obliterate the positive image of the cleric and show him in the guise of a miser, airy, irritable man, treacherous, immersed in people’s honor, and weak in front of worldly charms and pleasures, especially the sedition of women.

