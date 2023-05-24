A couple is discovered with marijuana in the park ’12’ – Diario La Hora

EVIDENCE. The drug was brought before the courts as part of the material nature of the offense committed.

A man and a woman were deprived of their liberty after being discovered carrying hallucinogenic substances. The event was recorded on the afternoon of Monday, May 22, 2023 in the 12 de Noviembre park, Ambato center.

Previous investigations, carried out by personnel from the preventive service of the North Ambato District in coordination with members of the Anti-Narcotics Headquarters and the General Intelligence Directorate (DGI), allowed those involved to be discovered carrying the drug.

A thorough search was made of the suspects. One of them, of Spanish nationalitycarried in the right pocket of his pants six slings plastic that contained marihuana.

As regards the person involved, an Ecuadorian national, she had in the right pocket of his pants two transparent sleeves with more marijuana.

A cell phone and money in coins are part of what the citizens had. From preliminary inquiries, the Police learned that this couple would be dedicating themselves to the sale of illegal substances at different points in the city center.

Both were arrested and taken to the Temporary Assurance Unit of the Community Surveillance Unit (UVC).