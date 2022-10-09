Home News A couple of hikers in difficulty recovered during the night
A couple of hikers in difficulty in the Longaronese area recovered during the night. The alarm went off last night at around 9.40pm. The Longarone Alpine Rescue was activated for a couple of hikers who found themselves in danger upon returning from Casera Buscada.

Leaving Casso, the two, 48 years old from Vicenza and 45 years old from Brunico, at the time of returning from path number 394, in Val di Pissa had left the route, not easily identifiable and with poor signage, ending up crossing the Longaronese side.

Having left Casso on foot, seven rescuers, including two nurses, approached following the coordinates received, which later turned out to be staggered with respect to the real position of the couple, at an altitude of one thousand meters.

Once identified and reached, below the correct path, the team brought the hikers back on the path, and then descended from the most comfortable part towards Davestra.

The rescuers then accompanied the couple back to Casso and recovered the parked vehicles. The intervention ended at 3.30.

