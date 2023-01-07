ISSIGLIO. It happens more and more often in Valchiusella, as well as in other towns in the Canavese area, that instead of the traditional band, a small instrumental formation, conventionally defined as a “quintet”, accompanies the funeral.

It happens more than anything else in the centers where there is a musical band, but also where it is not present, that many for their last earthly journey prefer the “quintet”, originally created to cheer up popular events and private parties, such as weddings, baptisms, first communions and so on, up to that of conscripts. The leaders of the musical bands explain: «On weekdays it is increasingly difficult to put together a sufficient number of musicians to ensure the funeral service that is required of us. Some elderly people have stopped playing, young people are in school and those who work hardly get permission to be absent. Moreover, many of them do not even dare to ask, already knowing the answer. In other times, however, there were those who easily obtained the concession of half a day off or a few hours off. Now everything has changed, and it is thanks to the quintets that we can meet the requests of the relatives of the deceased”.

And among these, there are many who among their last wishes express precisely that of wanting a quintet at their funeral. That of quintet is a conventional definition that dates back to the times when the formation was rigorously made up of five instrumentalists (a clarinet or a trumpet, two accompaniments, genis or trombones, and a bass). Over the years the training has evolved, with the presence of an accordion and the enlargement of the group up to six or seven elements. First Amerigo Vigliermo and subsequently Rinaldo Doro dealt with the history and evolution of the quintet, with their precious books.

Returning to Valchiusella there are numerous young people who, although already playing in bands, would like to learn to play as a quintet. And here in Issiglio, under the direction of Ivan Pagnone, excellent instrumentalist and master of the local Philharmonic as well as that of San Giorgio, a course for quintet music will start on the evening of Thursday 12 and will continue on 19 and 27, ending on February 2nd. Pagnone explains: «In Valchiusella quintet music represents one of the most culturally felt musical expressions and it is precisely for this reason that together with the Pro loco-Pilarmonica of Issigliese it was decided to start this course whose participation fee is 50 euros». Reservations at numbers 335.5950966 or 340.4902101. Meanwhile, on the website www.giacomogrosso.it there is a series of photos of quintets from the Valchiuselle area, as well as from the Biella area and the towns of Bassa Dora Baltea.