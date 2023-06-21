A critical educational process – breaking latest news

Galo Guerrero-Jimenez

Nothing better than from books and from any written discourse, there is always a critical educational process when reading whatever text it is and in the media in which it is written for its dissemination. And, especially, to the extent possible, the teacher with their children, and even the father and/or mother of the family himself, when they have an adequate level of reading culture, of course, should take advantage of curiosity, sincerity , spontaneity and the series of questions that children and adolescents have in every order to access knowledge.

When this critical educational process is born and is gradually cultivated from school, it ceases to become a mere indoctrination; For this reason, it is of relative importance “the analysis of school textbooks and research on the identity and function of textbooks, in their double condition as a socio-historical and disciplinary deposit of school knowledge and as an editorial object subject to all kinds of economic and political interests, must have as its unavoidable objective to investigate the links, often obvious but sometimes hidden, between ideology, education and curriculum, and between curriculum, textbooks and pedagogical practices” (Lomas and Jurado, 2015).

Of course, this reality is not always detected in any sphere of real educational life, above all because the scant reading from this critical perspective is not developed, but only for the mere fulfillment of a task that the student must carry out because it is stated in the the school textbook and, therefore, it is mandatory “responsibility”, to carry it out under penalty of being punished with the reduction of points if it is not carried out under the guidelines that are already established in advance in the school textbook.

Unfortunately, even if there are good intentions, and with the exceptions of the case, “textbooks restrict the autonomy and creativity of teachers, exercising undeniable control over the arguments and decisions that should inform their teaching work (…), at the same time that they act as subtle curricular control mechanisms by ensuring orthodoxy in the interpretation of the official curriculum and for the maintenance of the school canon and disrespect for the impassable borders between the disciplinary codes of the different areas of knowledge. In this way, most of the current textbooks standardize both learning and academic knowledge, favoring the standardization of education and the dissemination of culture” (Lomas and Jurado, 2015) from optics that are not favorable for humanistic thought to be develop from the sense of experience in terms of personal imaginary, subjectivity to capture in the depths of our aesthetic-ecological-political and cognitive-linguistic emotion the different discursive variants that the text has so that the reader, in his capacity as Educating and the teacher in his capacity as mediator, are educated critical, reflective, doubtful, interrogative, conversational and from the debate of ideas converge the tastiest ideals of philosophical, scientific, aesthetic and socio-educational-cultural complacency, knowing that, for Of course, reading to give an opinion and reflectively contribute is not easy from these educational-critical and hermeneutic-phenomenological coordinates.

However, “when it is read, it must be from an open grave, so that spaces, times and senses open up. You have to read even at the risk of destroying or being destroyed. No one who knows how to read can say that they will be unscathed when their privacy is invaded by the privacy of another. (…) Teach to read, I beg you. A child who knows how to read will always want to go further, deeper through thought. [crítico] and the geographies” (Farias, 2002) of knowledge and the most humanistically felt life.

