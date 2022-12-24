“Marvellous husband, attentive and loving father, a faithful friend.” With a veil of emotion Don Luigi read the memory of the wife of Sergio Casagrande, the 43-year-old who lost his life when he fell off the crag at Podenzoi on Thursday afternoon. The funeral was celebrated today in the church of Lebanon.

A crowd of people filled the churchyard and the aisles of the church, too small to contain the pain of those who knew Casagrande. There were people from Sedico, from Belluno, because Casagrande lived in Barp di Sedico but he was originally from Gioz, and even in the hamlet of the capital many loved him.

Moved, Don Luigi, remembering how two days ago there were children in the church to celebrate Christmas, with their themed drawings, and today instead the community met to greet a good man, «always smiling», said the celebrant.

A man who leaves behind his wife Anna and two small children, a papam, a mother, a sister and many astonished friends at what happened on Thursday. “But despite all the things we cannot understand, the Lord is at our side,” said Don Luigi. «What is possible to do, in my name and in the name of the community, we will do», he added addressing the family.

Touching the memory of a friend of Casagrande: «Sometimes we only remember in these moments that there is a community, instead we should remember that if we are together, united, we are stronger».