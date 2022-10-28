There was a hot sun and there were many friends at the lay ceremony of greeting to Alfio Scandurra, who died prematurely at the age of 52 due to an illness that was incurable in his case.

The ceremony was held at the Pordenone Rugby sports field, under the goalposts, facing north, towards the mountains that Alfio loved so much. To accompany the coffin covered with flowers on the field, and with the game shirt to wrap the coffin, were his companions.

Alfio was a multifaceted person who deployed his talents in many worlds. He was a blogger and writer, he was known for his donkey treks, he played rugby, he loved nature and he became a treeclimber, a gardener specializing in pruning at high altitude.

But he was also was a loving son, a father of a family and a grandfather, despite being very young. All these worlds were present in the large green space of via Mantegna.

Numerous testimonies read by family members. Very touching is that of his brother Federico, who had to stop for the emotion to resume the discussion at the end and who outlined the most intimate and private figure of Alfio.

A young man who at the age of just over 20 already had three children and the responsibilities of a family and who until the end gave instructions to his family on how to continue his activities.

Also hear the words of Gianmatteo Ramon – his old teammate – who recalled Alfio’s frankness and ability to find simple solutions to complex problems and above all remembered how Alfio was always a direct man but never bad and banal.

Friends of environmental associations have talked about his relationship with animals and above all with the donkey Fiocco. Alfio Scandurra had told, in his book “Di donino in bosco” and beyond, of how the encounter with the animal had been saving for both of them and had taught him to look at the world in a different way, to know how to slow down, not to always give oneself a goal, to “waste time”, abandoning oneself in the woods without fear, realigning oneself with one’s own wild side to find oneself.

“” Do you see the sun rising over there? ” my grandfather asked me one day, immediately after waking me up to accompany him to work in the lemon garden. “The sun shines for everyone – he continued – but now that you are looking at it and you are so happy, it is as if it was born only for you”.

With these words, which are the beginning of his book, Alfio was remembered by another of his friends, who outlined his ability to teach people to be grateful for what they have and not be unhappy for what they do not have. to be able to find all the biodiversity of a forest in a square meter of green, only to have the patience to look.

Alfio Scandurra, despite being of Sicilian origin, loved Friuli and the Magredi more than anyone else and his ashes will be scattered right there, where his friends will prepare a work of land art and where whoever wants to can go to greet him in the future.

At the request of the family, after the ceremony, the Rugby Pordenone clubhouse remained open to honor Alfio with the last third time. The entire proceeds will be donated to the non-profit refuge of the donkeys, another of the charitable initiatives so dear to him.