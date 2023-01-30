By: Cesar Barrera Palomino

EL INFORMADOR journalist

Ly Eric Amasifuen Photos

While the main parties involved in finding a solution to the restoration of the historic monument national throw the ‘ball’, time passes and the emblematic fortification continues to collapse in the midst of abandonment.

A padlock set on a rusty gate, a small wall built with bricks and barbed wire on top, separate the Samarians from access to the historic fort by the main road.

The already ‘almost ruins’ of the Fort of San Fernando They are on the hill of La Pedrera, between the San Fernando and Lipe beachesoutside the land occupied by the Ministry of Defense, adjacent to the ‘José María Córdova’ Battalion of the Army’s First Division. Because it is located in that area, the passage is restricted for citizens. The main path from the beach where the San Fernando Recreational Center it remains sealed by a padlock set on a rusty gate, a small wall built of bricks with barbed wire on top. On the other side, there are only rocks and the sea hits aggressively: a danger for those who try to access through there.



The room located at the top of the fort remains lonely and its foundations have been undermined.

The worst thing about it is that no one takes responsibility. The Army and the Ministry of Defense they simply prohibit access by civilians. The District Culture Secretariat still in talks with him culture Ministry to see how the Fort can be recovered, but there is no solid work plan or concrete actions announced for the restoration of the samarium bastion.



The two rooms that are on the esplanade of the Fort of San Fernando are left in the open air due to the collapse of the material

The union of workers in the tourism sector reiterates the call for the infrastructure to be adapted and thus become another attraction for visitors. The Fort of San Fernando was created in 1725 by order of the Governor Juan Beltrán De Caicedo to reinforce the defensive system of Santa Marta against pirate attacks. It was declared an asset of cultural interest to the Nation by Decree 2673 of November 20, 1989.

General view from the sea of ​​the abandoned Fort of San Fernando, located on the hill of La Pedrera, between the beaches of San Fernando and Lipe.

In the special edition of THE INFORMER of July 29, 2019, the serious situation that one of the most important bastions for the capital of Magdalena was going through was exposed in detail. More than three years later, the Fort of San Fernando went from ‘guatemala a guatepeor’. The bricks have fallen, the roofs are gone, and the place looks like a scary cave in the style of a horror movie. Bats and snakes completely took over the place due to the loneliness and lack of maintenance.