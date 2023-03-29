An alleged cybercriminal who managed to defraud more than six hundred and twenty-eight million eight hundred thousand francs (628,800,000F) CFA. His scam strategy is out of the ordinary. Its victims: foreign companies and humanitarian organizations.

Of Nigerian nationality, he collected his funds between January 2019 and March 2023. His last victim, a Spanish company was vigilant and seized the National Police to investigate a transfer of three thousand (3000) euros made on the account account of an alleged law firm called “ESSENTEX PARTNERS AND LAW FIRM”.

The investigation, according to the Police, “made it possible to discover that the structure does not exist and that the transfer of three thousand (3000) euros was instead made to the bank account of the company ESSENTEX, belonging to the cybercrook who is only a thrift store dealer. “He lives in Lomé. When questioned, the latter admitted to being part of a vast, well-organized network of cybercriminals.

The common strategy of cybercriminals

According to the Police, they use false administrative documents to deceive the vigilance of their victims by offering them lucrative deals in Togo. “Once the companies or organizations show their interest in the business proposal, they are put in contact with a fictitious law firm in Lomé which invoices false fees for services to the victims”, we are informed. Subsequently, as soon as the false fees are paid, the cyber crooks do not hesitate to find another deceptive motive to extract more money from their victims or to simply break off all contact. The funds defrauded by the cybercriminals, continues the Police, land on the bank accounts of the company ESSENTEX. “They are then shared between the members of the network, including a certain “Emmanuel” and a named “papa Gabon”. With such means, these individuals finance other criminal activities,” it says.

Investigations are continuing with a view to arresting the other members of the cybercriminal network. The population is invited to be more vigilant and to encourage them to denounce to the security forces, “those individuals who engage in this criminal activity likely to discourage foreign investors”.

Atha Assan