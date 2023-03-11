3 appointments are scheduled, on 14, 21 and 28 March, during which the opportunities and operating methods for requesting fairness opinions from the Agency for Digital Italy will be illustrated

Tools and opportunities to improve the ICT procurement of administrations: the opinions of AgID. This is the title of the new webinar cycle, organized by AgID in collaboration with Formez PA, starting on Tuesday 14 March.

The cycle, created as part of the “Italia Login – The citizen’s home” project, will illustrate the opportunities and operating procedures for requesting fairness opinions from the Agency for Digital Italy. AgID, in fact, has among its tasks the strategic coordination of the ICT projects of the Public Administration and this role is carried out through four functions: the drafting of the three-year plan for information technology in the PA, the definition with Consip and the aggregating subjects of the strategic ICT tenders , technical-economic congruity opinions on ICT contracts, monitoring of major ICT contracts.

How to participate

Three appointments on the calendar, in which the illustration of real cases and moments of discussion with the participants are foreseen.

To participate, you need to register for the individual webinars, which will take place on 14, 21 and 28 March, from 2.30 pm to 4 pm, on the EventiPA del Formez website. Below is the programme.

March 14, 2023 – The strategy, acquisition and management cycle of the ICT initiatives of the PA

March 21, 2023 – The contracts and ICT framework agreements of the central PAs

March 28, 2023 – Strategic tenders of aggregators and Consip