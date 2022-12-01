“Seed with seed”, the card game to remember the importance of healthy eating and interaction. On the initiative of Doctors with Africa Cuamm and the card game manufacturer Dal Negro, “Seed with seed” was born, the memory game dedicated to children inspired by the themes of the “Seeds of the future” project which addresses malnutrition and undernourishment in Ethiopia.

In the Spazio Bisciò in the San Paolo district, the first packs were distributed where the children immediately challenged each other, Doctors with Africa Cuamm and Dal Negro donated the game “Seme con Seme” to every nursery school in the Municipality of Treviso, the packs they can be purchased on the e-commerce sites of the two realities and part of the proceeds will be donated to support health cooperation projects in Africa.

«The game is inspired by the work of all the operators in the field and by the history of children and entire communities of the countries in which we work» explains Angela Bertocco of Doctors with Africa Cuamm, «the idea is to explain the issues of maternal health childhood and nutrition also in our area and to ensure that families can interact by talking about important topics”.

Anna Talami and Angela Bertocco of Doctors with Africa CUAMM, Mattia Fiore of Dal Negro, Nicola Penzo of Doctors with Africa CUAMM, Mario Conte mayor of Treviso, Teresa Calabrigo director of the Zanetti Foundation, Elisa Stevanato and Andrea Ancilotto of Dal Negro

The packs of cards are created by Dal Negro: «Doctors with Africa Cuamm contacted us to tell their experience in a different way – adds Mattia Fiore, Dal Negro marketing – we have created an excellent Christmas present which at the same time know the reality of those who work in the field in Africa».