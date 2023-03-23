At the beginning of the week, the small stage in the Benedict Hall of Wilhering Abbey was the place where actress Lilian Klebow presented her book “Journey back to me” at the invitation of the Forum Humanismus Wilhering association.

It was the start of the new series of events “Let’s get into a conversation…!”, with which the association, which was founded last year, wants to build bridges and break down barriers. “We have to broaden the subject of humanism, we have to come to a joint solution to the problem in order to further develop society,” says Chairman Peter Weixelbaumer, formulating the goal.

Lifting figure with broken ribs

Klebow was a more than fitting guest, because the actress, singer and author is also a wife and mother of two children and is currently working on the floor of experience thanks to the ORF show “Dancing Stars”. “It’s a great gift, also because you reach your limits,” revealed Klebow. It also brings painful experiences. “The pain is okay,” said Klebow, referring to both of her ribs that were broken during dance training. In this week’s live show of Dancing Stars on Friday, people would be able to see that you can do a lift figure even with broken ribs.

For the actress, however, the positive aspects of dancing with a professional outweigh the negative. Because: “One is perceived as a human being.” That’s exactly why she wrote the book, in which research, dreaming and discovery find their place just as much as the longing for real feelings and learning to let go, because this could be the key to happiness, as she quoted from her book.

“Each of us influences the world around us,” said Klebow, who also deals with the role of women in society. She doesn’t think much of retouching pictures because that’s what a “woman in her 40s with two children” looks like. Say it out loud, point to yourself and smile.

Vision should become mission

In the small panel discussion that followed the reading with Klebow, Abbot Reinhold Dessl, “Urban Miner” Chris Müller, psychologist Andrea Drack-Furch and the former influencer Anna-Sophie Standl, the meaning of life and the question of how a future worth striving for was discussed could look like in digital change. Tenor: The vision of a more humane society must become a mission and “we are in a position to change something”.

The balance is crucial to finding meaning in life and maintaining it in moderation, as Abt Dessl put it. And the former influencer Standl, who was “thrown” out of the virtual world by a stroke and has since been pointing out the temptations of the digital world to children, young people and adults and showing them that less can be much more, had for it all listeners the appropriate piece of advice: “Go for a coffee and put away the mobile phone.”

Talk format continues

The next events of the Wilhering Humanism Forum are also intended to bring people together. On April 17th, Gerhard Drexel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Spar Austria, will be a guest at Wilhering Abbey with his book “It depends on the spirit”. On May 11th, ORF presenter Barbara Stöckl will speak about her book “What is really important”. .

Author Reinhold Gruber Local Editor Linz Reinhold Gruber