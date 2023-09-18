A Daughter’s Quest for Dominican Citizenship: Honoring the Sacrifice of José Mesón

Daughter of a Dominican Republic Freedom Fighter Seeks Citizenship, Honoring Her Father’s Sacrifice

Darlene Mesón Holmes, the daughter of freedom fighter José Mesón, is pleading with Dominican Republic authorities to grant her citizenship in a heartfelt letter. Mesón Holmes, who was born in the United States, wants to honor her father’s memory and the sacrifices he made for the country he passionately loved.

José Mesón was tortured and brutally murdered during the oppressive regime of Rafael Trujillo, a dark chapter in the history of the Dominican Republic. A photograph depicting Mesón’s suffering in the electric chair at the “La 40” prison has circulated worldwide for years, serving as a painful reminder of the repression that occurred under Trujillo’s rule.

In her letter, Mesón Holmes implores the authorities responsible for citizenship applications to recognize the profound sacrifices made by individuals like her father. She argues that granting citizenship to descendants of those who fought for the freedom of the Dominican Republic is not merely a legal formality but a recognition of their lasting contributions to the nation’s history.

Mesón Holmes’s journey to obtain Dominican citizenship has been filled with challenges and delays. As the daughter of a man who symbolized the fight for justice, freedom, and democracy, she believes she is entitled to this privilege. Her father, born in the Dominican Republic, made the ultimate sacrifice for his homeland by giving his life.

The infamous image of Mesón’s father, captured in the electric chair, represents a dark period in the nation’s history. It serves as a stark reminder of the pain and suffering endured under Trujillo’s ruthless regime, which silenced all those who dared to challenge its tyranny. Mesón Holmes wrote a book, titled “My Dad, Your Freedom Fighter, Our Hero,” to honor her father and shed light on the familial love that fortified his unbreakable strength.

With each visit to the Dominican Republic, Mesón Holmes says she gains a deeper understanding of her father and feels a powerful connection to his spirit. She commends the Heroes of Constanza, Maimón, and Estero Hondo Foundation for their unwavering commitment to preserving the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and their families. Their efforts ensure that the memory of these brave individuals remains etched in the nation’s collective memory.

Mesón Holmes also expresses gratitude to the foundation for organizing the Juneteenth celebration and ceremony, which pays tribute to the movement’s heroes. The event includes speeches, music, dancing, and the presence of those directly or indirectly affected by the freedom fighters’ cause. She applauds the commitment of Isabella Vargas, the daughter of one of the movement’s survivors, and the entire community for their dedication to preserving this important part of Dominican history.

Mesón Holmes takes pride in her father’s bravery and commitment as a freedom fighter, emphasizing that his courage is rarely seen today. The anguish endured by these men and their families runs deep, and she believes their sacrifices should serve as a constant reminder of their significant role in the nation’s pursuit of freedom.

Acknowledging the support she has received from the foundation’s former president, Porfirio Rodríguez, and his family, Mesón Holmes values the connection she shares with them through their parents’ shared experiences. She also recognizes the commitment of Rodríguez’s children in continuing the mission of making the Dominican Republic a better place for all.

During her recent trip to the Dominican Republic, Mesón Holmes felt a greater sense of love and connection with her Meson family. Exploring Santiago with her godfather’s daughter, her godfather’s son, and their families filled her heart with joy. Through shared memories, laughter, and love, they helped her experience the rich cultural lifestyle of the Dominican people.

Despite the warmth and support she has encountered, the process of obtaining Dominican citizenship remains arduous for Mesón Holmes. She embarked on a journey that included trips to the Dominican Consulate in New York, her father’s birthplace in Barahona, and multiple visits to the capital. Yet, she still awaits the one thing that would honor her father’s legacy.

Mesón Holmes remains committed to her pursuit of citizenship, not only for herself but for her family and to preserve her father’s memory. She believes that the granting of citizenship to descendants of freedom fighters is about recognizing their profound sacrifices and contributions to the nation’s history. She hopes that the Dominican Republic, a country that has overcome adversity, will understand the importance of granting citizenship to those who have played a role in shaping its rich tapestry.

In conclusion, Mesón Holmes expresses her gratitude to all those who support her cause and understand that this endeavor goes beyond a legal process. She sees it as a tribute to the resistance, bravery, and love for the Dominican Republic shared by her father and others who fought for a brighter tomorrow.

