In a rocky area they found the lifeless body of Albert Camilo Mendoza Corzo, 54 years oldon a road that leads to the corregimiento de Sabana Crespo, rural area of Valledupar.
The motives of death are to be determined. However, preliminary versions indicated that the man He had blows to the face.
In addition, it seems that he was doing laborer jobs due to the fact that he carried with him a scythe harness and a machete.
EL PILÓN learned that Mendoza Corzo He lived on a nearby farm.
On Tuesday night, forensic personnel inspected the body to take it to Legal Medicine.
