THE PROVINCIAL ASSOCIATION FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SUSTAINABLE TOURISM AND THE TARGA ASSOCIATION

CELEBRATE LA JICOP 2023 AND ORGANIZE

A DAY OF CONSULTATION AND COMMUNICATION ON TOURISM

IN THE PROVINCE OF BOULMANE

Couple Mohammed Drihem

In celebration of the 29th International Day of Cooperatives (#CoopsDay.) recognized by the United Nations on the occasion of the centenary of the ICA in 1995 and the 101st International Day of Cooperatives commemorated this year under the theme: “Cooperatives: partners for accelerated sustainable development”; the Regional Association for the Development of Sustainable Tourism in the Province of Boulmane (APDTDB) in partnership with the TARGA-AIDE Association is organizing a Day of consultation and exchange under the theme: “Environmental and geological heritage: lever for the development of sustainable tourism in the province of Boulmane”; next Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Izizawen refuge located Douar Ait Wahdan under the territorial community of Oulad Ali Youssef in the heart of the Middle Atlas Eastern mountains in the province of Boulmane.

This Day of consultation and exchanges on the tourism sector in the Province of Boulmane is organized with the support of the province of Boulmane, the region of Fez-Meknes, the provincial council of Boulmane, the Regional Directorate of Tourism and the provincial directorate of the National Water and Forests Agency.

Contacted by our Regional correspondent, the President of the Provincial Association for the Development of Sustainable Tourism of Boulmane; Abdellah Azoulay said that this young provincial association created on February 23, 2023 by a host of Bed and Breakfasts and tourist operators in the local authorities of Ait Ali Ou Youssef, Imouzzer Marmoucha, and Sekoura Mdaz; aims to highlight the rich tourist potential enjoyed by the province of Boulmane and its region of the Eastern Middle Atlas and to promote and develop the tourism sector in the Region.

In this framework, he added, we decided to organize this day of consultation, exchange and sharing around the theme of environmental and geological heritage as a lever for the development of sustainable tourism in the province of Boulmane and this, with the participation of various operators and representatives of local and national associations and cooperatives of the province of Boulmane and various regions of the Kingdom concerned by the sector with in particular teacher-researchers in this field of tourism.

For his part, the coordinator of this meeting and provincial technical adviser of the TARGA-AIDE Association; Abdeslam El Mouket stressed in his statement to the Journal that this meeting of July 14 is part of the promotion of the value chain (CdV) “Rural tourism” at the level of the province of Boulemane following the diagnosis of the CdV produced by the Targa-AIDE association as part of its partnership with the provincial committee for human development (CPDH) chaired by the governor of the province of Boulemane Abdelhak Hamdaoui.

This partnership, he added; is part of the implementation of axis 3 of program 3 of phase 3 (333) of the INDH (Improvement of income and support for the social and solidarity economy “ESS”). This is a provincial consultation and communication meeting around the “cultural, environmental and geological heritage as well as the potential of the province as a lever for sustainable tourism development in the province of Boulemane and the Middle Eastern Atlas”.

According to El Mouket; this day will be marked by a multidisciplinary presence of researchers, actors, lodgers and enthusiasts of rural tourism from all over Morocco… and to add that; for the young Provincial Association for the Development of Sustainable Tourism, organizer of the meeting with the support of the Targa-AIDE Association in the person of its provincial technical adviser; this meeting will be shared over several times and scientific activities with conferences on the tourist potential of the province, on the Eastern Middle Atlas geological museum at the service of development of the province of Boulemane, the possibilities of valorization of the phone at the level of the province from Boulemane, ecotourism as a lever for sustainable development, territorial marketing; the role of local authorities in the development of ecotourism and on the Perspectives of networking and action plan, cultural.

It will be marked in particular by the organization of an artistic evening with Ahidouss / folclore of the province, an exploratory outing / hikes around the rural commune Oulad Ali Youssef and the cottage of the Tribiaine cooperative of rural tourism which houses the meeting…

About the International Day of Cooperatives

Celebrated around the world for more than a century and officially proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly on the occasion of the centenary of the ICA in 1995, the International Day of Cooperatives is celebrated each year on the first Saturday of the month of July.

The objective of #CoopsDay is to raise awareness of cooperatives. The event highlights the contributions of the cooperative movement to solving major issues addressed by the United Nations and to strengthening and expanding partnerships between the international cooperative movement and other actors. Since 1995, ICA and the United Nations, through the Committee for the Promotion and Advancement of Cooperatives (COPAC), jointly define the theme for the celebration of #CoopsDay.

This year’s theme is “Cooperatives: Partners for Accelerated Sustainable Development” and the celebration will mark the 29th United Nations-recognized International Day of Cooperatives and the 101st International Day of Cooperatives.

Through #CoopsDay, local, national and international policymakers, civil society organizations and the general public can learn about the contribution of cooperatives to a just and sustainable future for all.

About the TARGA Association

Targa is an Interdisciplinary Association for Development and the Environment which is preparing for the celebration of the International Day of Cooperatives at the level of the five provinces of implementation of the project “Improvement of income and support for the SSE Targa-AIDE” in partnership with the National Initiative for Human Development (INDH) namely: Boulemane, Khenifra, Ouezzane, Figuig and Sidi Bennour.