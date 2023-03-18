Jose Felix Lafaurie Rivera

@jflafaurie

Prudence, confidence and good faith, was my response to a trill from Humberto de la Calle, pretending to look for hidden interests in my motivations. Today, in a letter, he raises respectable considerations about the negotiations with the ELN, at the same time that he again questions the reasons for my rejection of those held with the FARC, and suggests that my reaction was an emotional and subjective response to Santos’ betrayal. , which he calls “rectification”.

Although I have explained it a thousand times since I accepted President Petro’s invitation in my capacity as president of FEDEGÁN, I have no qualms about going back, once again, to my reasons.

The FARC, based on the false discourse of the land as a cause of poverty and violence, demanded Rural Reform as the first point, with the pretense of enormous extensions to distribute and in Peasant Reserve Zones.

The government had guaranteed that the development model was non-negotiable, but it negotiated rural development, that is, abandoned fields and rural production. Was any other sector going to be affected by the Agreement? None, only agriculture and livestock in particular, in danger together with the right to private property of the land. It was my duty to come to his defense. As simple as that.

We also warned what ended up happening. From the perspective of the results, it must be recognized that this went wrong, despite the fact that Santos proclaimed at the UN: “The war in Colombia has ended.” Today, on the contrary, we are experiencing a whirlwind of violence in the fields and also in the cities.

13,000 guerrillas demobilized, but dissidents and Marquetalias remained at war for mafia territorial control in the fields, and the micro-trafficking war in the cities, with weapons that buy 300,000 hectares of coca. Uribe’s Justice and Peace Law left 42,000 hectares and demobilized 54,000 violent.

However, I prefer to look ahead and bet that the negotiations with the ELN go well; first; because today nobody divides the country between friends and enemies of peace; peace used as a political banner in 2014 to win re-election.

Second: the FARC demanded Rural Reform as the first point, while the ELN demanded to first discuss the participation of society in the construction of peace, because, apparently, they want to show early results in the lives of the people, who are the object of the peace; hence the interest, which I share, in implementing what is agreed upon.

And third: while the process with the FARC was marked by disqualification and political warfare, the current one must convene the parties to first achieve political peace, as a requirement for the Great Agreement on what is fundamental, and what is fundamental is peace.

I invite you, Dr. De la Calle, to continue contributing your knowledge and experience. I invite you to look forward… because there is peace.