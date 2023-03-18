In the village of San Rafael de Morichal, on the road that leads to the Los Potrillos sector, four armed criminals dressed in black tried to enter a country estate to commit an armed robbery.

In the place was the owner of the place identified as Edgar Ferley Peña, 33 years old, his wife and their minor son; When the man was surprised, to protect his family he would have faced one of the assailants whom he managed to disarm and then fired the weapon against the subject, who died on the spot.

The criminals, upon seeing what had happened, fled and abandoned the subject identified as Joan Sebastián García, 23 years old, who apparently worked as a barber, who had a gunshot wound to the head, which caused his death shortly after .

Faced with the difficulty of getting an ambulance, the wife of the wounded farmer transported him in the family vehicle to the emergency room of the Orinoquia Regional Hospital where he was stabilized and received medical attention for a gunshot wound to the right side of the jaw.

The woman and the child witnessed the entire attack, which is why their emotional state was greatly affected. They are accompanied by their relatives while the authorities advance in the investigation process.

