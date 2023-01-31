Home News A dead man left an attempt to loot a truck in Loma de Calenturas
This Tuesday public order in the township of La Loma de Calenturas, jurisdiction of El Paso, was disturbed when the National Police intervened in an attempt to loot merchandise from a truck carrying non-perishable food.

It all started when the driver of this vehicle stopped due to a mechanical failure. When he was repairing the heavy vehicle, he was surprised by individuals, apparently hooded, who tried to steal the food. The Police became aware of this situation and in the midst of the operations to restore peace of mind, these people would have become aggressive for which the use of force was necessary and for this reason one person died.

The deceased was identified as Luis Alberto Castillejo, 27, who received a firearm impact from the National Police.

The Secretary of Government of Cesar, Eduardo Esquivel, stated that dialogue was sought with the protesters so that the population could return to calm. Even some of the participants in the riots tried to destroy the Police station.

