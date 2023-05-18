A dead woman and two injured left a car accident in Cesar

Three people who were traveling in a car suffered a spectacular traffic accident in the rural area of ​​the municipality of San Martín, south of Cesar, where one of them died and two were injured.

The fatal victim was Alvanys Jiménez Quiroz, 44, who died of multiple injuries after the vehicle collided with a tree on a tertiary road.

Apparently, the driver Miguel Ambeiro Berrio Zapata, who was injured with a hip fracture, lost control of the car with license plates DDQ-689, causing the traffic accident.

Along with him, a minor under 7 years of age was also mobilized, who was injured with polytrauma.

According to the authorities, all were transferred to the Álvaro Ramírez González ESE Local Hospital in the municipality of San Martín where they reported the death of Alvanys Jiménez, while the others were subjected to evaluations and examinations.

Of the injured it was known that they are relatives and natives of Medellín. However, they reside in different areas, the driver in the municipality of Bello, Antioquia, and the minor lives with her family in the village of Aguas Blancas de San Martín.

While Alvanys Jiménez was dedicated to various trades and resided in the corregimiento El Barro de San Martín.

Traffic criminal personnel transferred his body to the headquarters of Legal Medicine in the municipality of Aguachica.

PANORAMA LOCAL

According to the Institute of Legal Medicine, until last March a total of 62 people lost their lives in traffic accidents in the department of Cesar.

The municipalities with the highest number of victims are Valledupar (with 15), Codazzi (9), Bosconia (7), San Martín (6) and Aguachica (5).