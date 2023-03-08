The arrival of Hugo Chávez in Miraflores in 1999 marked the end of 40 years of representative democracy in Venezuela. He did it through the narrative of the town as the main actor. “I consume myself and I will consume myself for life at the full service of the Venezuelan people. I will gladly do it. I will consume everything that remains of my life, so I swear and promise it in front of my children and my grandchildren ”(paraphrasing Saint Paul in a letter to the Romans) he expressed in 2009.

In addition, the so-called eternal commander of the 21st century socialist revolution controlled power through deliberate distortion of reality in which he manipulated the emotions and personal beliefs of the people in the face of objective facts, in order to create and shape public opinion and influence their social attitudes. After the defeat in 2007, he said: “You know how to manage your victory, but you are already filling it with shit. It’s a fucking victory and ours, call it a defeat, but it’s courage, it’s courage, it’s dignity”. It was the way to reflect fear, reinforcing fear in the democratic forces.

So, he applied a communicational hegemony to impose his own version of events. It consisted in the development of an excessive communication apparatus of the State and in the crushing of the independent media, through which dissident voices or opponents of his regime expressed themselves.

Also, the lieutenant colonel endorsed Fidel Castro’s fight against the United States, gringo imperialism. Consequently, he assumed the role of the former Soviet Union, maintaining the financing of the Cuban regime and the Sao Paulo Forum. He financed electoral campaigns in other countries, anti-American parties and movements, which bled the Venezuelan economy.

He did not have a checkbook to satisfy Fidel Castro —the Cuban State, the missions—, the FARC —drug purchases—, the Kirchners —foreign debt payment—, Daniel Ortega —financing the mayors—, the Caribbean countries —financing of the oil bill—, Podemos —foundation of the party—, the priest Fernando Lugo, Manuel Zelaya, those of the Bronx —delivery of fuel oil—, among others, and endogenous corruption. Neither for the improvement in labor income and a greater distribution of income in Venezuela.

The size of the economy did not allow it, nor did the mirage created by the extraordinary income due to the increase in the price of a barrel of oil, which reached 120 dollars in 2008.

Chávez’s 14 years in Miraflores created the conditions so that, 10 years later, the raison d’être of his coming to power continues in force, but with greater zeal.

The economic collapse resulting from its 21st century socialist revolution has caused an unprecedented increase in poverty, which affected 95% of the population in 2021, according to the National Survey of Living Conditions (Encovi). Extreme poverty also presents an upward trend; Although it was briefly reduced in 2020 due to cash transfer programs introduced by the government during the covid-19 pandemic, it increased again in early 2021, once these programs were withdrawn. Consequently, the decline in the quality of life caused a deterioration in food security and other health indicators, as well as an increase in infant and maternal mortality.

At the same time, income inequality has widened. According to the Encovi survey, Venezuela’s Gini index score — a measure of income inequality that ranges from 0 (perfect equality) to 100 (total inequality) — rose from 49.5 in 2020 to 56.7 in 2021, which places the nation as the most unequal in Latin America.

A decade after his departure and 24 years after he came to power, his legacy is none other than hunger, exodus, impunity and crimes against humanity.

Faced with this reality, Nicolás Maduro, his heir, has become one of the bosses of the criminal organization with blood ties to the regimes and structures that fight Western civilization: freedom, democracy, separation of powers and the rule of law.

Therefore, the dream of liberating the people from 40 years of representative democracy became, 10 years after his departure, the kidnapping of a nation.

