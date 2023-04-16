A decade of “Mujeres al verso” from Huila

In Neiva, the 10th anniversary of the book ‘Mujeres al Verso’, an anthology of poets from Huila, was commemorated.

By: Martha Cecilia Andrade Calderón

10 years ago (April 2013) under the gaze of a bird from Huila, by the visual artist Luz Marina Barrios, the collection of poems Mujeres al verso “Antología de ten mujeres poetas del Huila” was published, a selection that in some circles has been trivialized, in others valued and in very few exalted; well, the objectives were not those; It was simply to present poetic voices that hidden -most-, timid others, unknown and few recognized as writers, came together under the editorial Kreo editores and under the logistics of the manager, Ana P. Collazos, leader and motor of culture in Neiva, came together to make known not only their poetic art, but their voices, concerns and lyrical tones in five poems that in one way or another show female voices little heard or registered in the canon of Huila literature.

Thus, each one of them in their section offered their poetic art and five poems in concert with ten dissimilar voices, to simply say, here in this promised land, there are also women of letters who write, dream, project and cradle themselves in verses. , ultimately realizing his feelings. Because of them, POETRY exists!

In this way, the poets Yohana Rivera Mera, Yineth Angulo Cuéllar, Nancy Vargas Zamora, Martha Cecilia Cedeño, María Elena Rivera, Amparo Andrade, Luz Marina Barrios Acosta, Luz Marina Dary Torres Peña, Ana Patricia Collazos, Loaiza and this asynchronous voice that wanted to accompany them, even though she did not live in the homeland. But I believed and still believe in this project!

The collection of poems beautifully presents Myriam Oviedo Córdoba and expresses: “This beautiful text, woven between sunny afternoons, sunrises full of hope and nostalgia, reveals to us shreds of the soul…”, “makes it a wonderful device to show us their visions of themselves, from the world of others”, “these women take our souls, they lead us along the routes of new and unfinished sensibilities to show us the tones of life, the textures of being”, “They show us the complexities of human souls, our labyrinths illuminated by a new light”, “it makes us remember that we are not alone and confirms that the word brings us closer, breaks down walls of indifference and that thanks to it and with it it is always possible to transform ourselves”. I believe that these images of the USCO research teacher give an account of what the verses of the collection incite. Cheer up you can still read it!

And so as not to be narcissistic when reading the book, I allow myself to take up some of the appreciations of Maestro Guebely, who at the time wrote in his column: the collection of poems is a

“A space where the lost homeland shines, which for Yineth Angulo ‘was light, color, texture, smell, aroma, magic, flight, mystery, night and star and moon.’ And for Martha Cecilia Andrade: ‘the aroma of a rose’, ‘the greenery of the mountains’ that she did not understand, beans growing in a jar. Without marginalizing the descent into embezzlement, to the days of a lifeless body. ‘There is a descent of guitars in the air / strings that die in the form of orchids…’ Luz Dary Torres metaphorizes in intelligent and creative poetry. More moved and devastated, Martha Cedeño shouts to the world we live in ‘…a time of broken scaffolding’ where ‘The body fragments / powerless / in the rusty nights…’. And Nancy Vargas exclaims as a universal denunciation: ‘How uncertain the fate that befell me!’ A time where life is nothing more than a shadow… In this enormous fall, the resource of poetry becomes vital. ‘Now, poetry is an encounter with the subtle and profound’ affirms María Elena Rivera. Yohana Rivera metaphorizes with the image of the guitar, ‘Naked towards you / I gently unfold, dance, sing…’. Luz Marina Barrios merges with poetry ‘to know the essence of things created by the hands of human beings…’. Amparo Andrade perceives a return to the essential: ‘that’s why I dance and dream of poetry, I drink it and feed on its strength, infinite forcefulness of the presence of the universe in me’. And Ana Patricia Collazos acknowledges that “Poetry has made me a better human being.” Her verses are even better: ‘I will only be fire / to the delicate contact / with the incendiary poetry’.

The teacher-writer affirms: “Ten female voices that reveal the other side of the human soul. Area without which it is not possible to build the fullness of the human being as Rimbaud pointed out. Without which we are just ridiculous fragments in the whims of the disastrous powerful, to whom the collection of poems would help to understand their monstrous social and human deterioration.

Thus, little by little, the collection of poems has covered ten years, in regional readings, national and international meetings. It has been veiled in academic, specialized, artistic audiences. But also in popular spaces, in the streets, in town squares, bohemian cafes and cultural events, among others. Wonder, the book has enjoyed an infinite number of listeners who marginally applaud it! It would be time to get another edition!

And if it is about balance, you have to think about the vast writing production that the protagonists of the anthology have had during this decade. Each one, and from her writing and lyrical discourse, has published wonderful personal collections of poems that are housed, for example, in Barcelona by the anthropologist Martha C. Cedeño; in Colombia, the complete anthology of verses by Luz Dary Torres Peña, the poems-songs by Ana Patricia Collazos that travel throughout the country and abroad; the verses and voices in books, magazines, newspapers and reprints, national and international meetings of Yohana Rivera Mera, Yineth Angulo Cuéllar, Nancy Vargas Zamora, María Elena Rivera, Amparo Andrade, Luz Marina Barrios Acosta and who writes them.

For all of the above, I feel honored today to make this profile, to be the voice that contains the echo of my nine verse companions who wanted to unite ten years ago so that in a polyphonic way we would also have a presence in literature, which must be a single ; where together with the voices of the colleagues and communities of the LGTBIQ+ we form a single canon, that of the current letters from Huila.