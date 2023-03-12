After, with 104 votes, the National Assembly gave the green light to approve the report that recommends the political trial against President Guillermo Lasso, still nothing has been said. Salvador Quishpe Lozano, assembly member, Pachakutik block, said that it should be expected

To start the impeachment trial against President Lasso, the support of at least a third of the Assembly must be available, that is, 46 signatures, then it will go to the Legislative Administration Council (CAL), Constitutional Court and return to the National Assembly. .​

This last Friday, March 10, it was learned that the representatives of four benches in the Assembly gave their support to the request for impeachment against President Guillermo Lasso. “The impeachment petition would be presented in mid-March,” says a statement from the PSC, Unes, Izquierda Democrática and Pachakutik benches.

Environment

Quishpe Lozano, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, pointed out that he still cannot anticipate what his pronouncement will be, because “the Constitutional Court has to grant admissibility for the impeachment to take place.”

He asserted that the Pachakutik bloc is made up of 25 legislators, “with 14 assembly members a bench is formed according to the internal regulations of the Assembly.” However, to file an impeachment petition, 46 signatures are required. “We don’t have that number.” And, “we must wait for the necessary signatures to formalize the trial.”

Situation

The legislator noted that, in the first instance, his vote was “in favor of the approval of the report” that recommended the impeachment, because “we agree that corruption be punished…, we are demanding that the Government resolve the problems of the citizenship”.

In addition, he indicated that he also submitted a request to the Prosecutor’s Office, “so that President Lasso be investigated, in the Encuentro case; We hope that action will be taken in a timely manner.” (YO)

GIVEN

Before the political trial takes place, it must go through the Legislative Administration Council (CAL), the Constitutional Court and, then, it would return to the National Assembly.​