President Abraham Lincoln’s speech during the dedication of the Soldiers’ National Cemetery at Gettysburg has been considered a masterpiece of oratory and a founding manifesto for the reconstruction of the United States. The brief address, delivered on November 19, 1863, became an enduring declaration of greatness that sought to end a bloody conflict and emphasized the need for unity.

Lincoln’s speech, which lasted barely three minutes, pointed out how timely and appropriate it was to designate part of the battlefield as a final resting place for those who “gave their lives here so that this nation could live.” He called for the living to dedicate themselves to the great task that remained and declared that the nation should have a new birth of freedom, ensuring that the government of the people, by the people, and for the people would not disappear from the face of the earth. These words have been immortalized and continue to define the meaning of democracy.

In a recent opinion piece, a journalist called for an urgent need for a similar declaration of greatness in Argentina. The country has fallen to the seventh circle of hell, experiencing the worst moral and economic decline of the last 40 years of democracy. The journalist highlighted the need for a unifying speech that proclaims the need to unite to achieve a better country and called for political leaders to embrace the spirit of Lincoln’s speech in their messages to the nation.

The journalist emphasized that Argentina is facing internal conflicts and social strife, with an enormous tolerance for corruption and embezzlement. The hope is that political leaders will take inspiration from Lincoln’s speech and prioritize unity, reconstruction, and the country’s manifest destiny.

The call for a Gettysburg speech in Argentina reflects the belief that in times of division and conflict, a unifying message can serve as a guiding light for the nation. As the country grapples with its challenges, the journalist’s plea for a declaration of greatness resonates with the timeless message of unity and renewal that Lincoln conveyed in his historic address.