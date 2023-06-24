“A dedicated, smiling and kind colleague”, HCRRUN testimonials about Claudine Kpondzo Ahianyo

The High Commission for Reconciliation and Strengthening National Unity (HCRRUN), in a press release made public on June 22, 2023, officially announced the death of the Institution’s 2nd rapporteur, Claudine Kpondzo Ahianyo. He did not fail to share some qualities of the illustrious deceased.

The death, informs the President of HCRRUN, Awa Nana-Daboya, occurred on Monday, June 19, 2023 while Claudine Kpondzo Ahianyo was on mission in Danyi (Plateaux Region).

The deceased, testifies the HCRRUN, “lived a life filled with love, laughter and memorable moments with all those around her. Her warm smile, her joyful personality and her kindness touched the hearts of all those who had the chance to know her”, commented the Institution.

Also, continues the HCRRUN, she was “both a faithful friend, a loving family member, a devoted colleague. We will forever remember his memories and inspiring stories, as well as his presence in our lives,” added Awa Nana-Daboya.

Recall that the 2nd rapporteur of the HCRRUN was present from June 13 to 15 at the ceremony of installation and training of the 273 new members of Local Peace Committees (CLP). She had actively participated in the work.

A great peacemaker

Claudine Kpondzo Ahianyo entered professional life in 1990. In 2003, she took the reins of WANEP Togo where she held the position of national coordinator for several years. Because of her extensive experience in the field of communication, leadership, conflict management and prevention, she was appointed in May 2009, member of the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission. On December 24, 2014, she was appointed member of the High Commission for Reconciliation and Strengthening National Unity.

Atha Assan

