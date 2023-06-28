A Deep Understanding of the Significance of Innovation in the New Era- Theory- China Industry Network

Original Title: National Destiny, National Power, and National Conditions (Quotation)

A deep understanding of the significance of innovation in the new era (theme)

The implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy is a major strategic decision made by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core after comprehensively analyzing the general situation at home and abroad and based on the overall situation of national development. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China stated: “Insist on the core position of innovation in the overall situation of my country’s modernization drive.” The centenary goal is very important. We must have a deeper understanding of the great significance of innovation in the new era, and integrate the core position of innovation into all aspects and links of modernization, so as to add strong impetus to building a socialist modern power in an all-round way and realizing the second centenary goal.

Innovation is the destiny of the country. If innovation is strong, the fortune of the country will prosper, and if innovation is weak, the fortune of the country will be perilous. Engels commented on Marx in this way: “He first regarded science as a powerful lever of history and as a revolutionary force in the highest sense.” The industrial transformation missed the opportunity and fell into the predicament of weak technology and weak national strength. Our party was born when the country was poor and weak, and the nation was alive and dead, so it has a deep understanding of the importance of scientific and technological innovation. From the “four modernizations” proposed in the early days of the founding of New China, to the construction of a well-off society in an all-round way in the new era of reform and opening up and socialist modernization, and then to the construction of a modern socialist country in an all-round way in the new era, our party has always attached great importance to the use of scientific and technological innovation in realizing the grand goal. important role in the struggle. In the new era and new journey, to achieve the second centenary goal and realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, we must make good use of the revolutionary force and lever of science and technology to promote the accelerated development of my country’s scientific and technological undertakings, concentrate our efforts on promoting scientific and technological innovation, and truly bring The innovation-driven development strategy was implemented.

Innovation is the basis of national strength. The level of scientific and technological development deeply reflects a country’s comprehensive national strength and core competitiveness. At present, the accelerated development and widespread penetration of modern science and technology have triggered major adjustments in the international industrial division of labor. They are profoundly reshaping the world competition pattern and changing the balance of national power. They have become the “main battlefield” of major power competition and the “winner” of international games. It can be said that whoever grasps the “bull nose” of technological innovation, and whoever takes the “first move” of technological innovation well, will be able to take the lead and win the advantage. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out deeply: “Historical experience shows that those countries that seize the opportunity of the scientific and technological revolution to modernize are countries with a solid scientific foundation; those countries that seize the opportunity of the technological revolution to become a world power are leading in important scientific and technological fields. At present, my country’s scientific and technological development is in a critical stage where it will not be strong, and if it does not advance, it will retreat. We must fully understand the decisive significance of achieving high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement in enhancing our country’s development competitiveness and sustainability, and accelerate Realize high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-reliance, and firmly grasp the initiative of development in our own hands.

Innovation is required by national conditions. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “Development is the party’s top priority in governing and rejuvenating the country” and “Innovation is the primary driving force leading development.” my country is a large developing country and is still in the primary stage of socialism. Facing new strategic opportunities, strategic tasks, strategic stages, strategic requirements, and strategic environments, the risks and challenges that need to be dealt with, and the contradictions and problems that need to be resolved are more intricate than ever. Technological innovation is not only a matter of development, but also a matter of survival. Grasping innovation is grasping development, seeking innovation is seeking the future. To implement new development concepts, build a new development pattern, and promote high-quality development, we must insist that science and technology are the primary productive force, talents are the primary resource, and innovation is the primary driving force. Constantly open up new fields and new tracks for development, and constantly shape new development drivers and new advantages. Adhere to the priority development of education, self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, and talent-driven leadership, and accelerate the construction of a strong country in education, science and technology, and talents. Adhere to the core position of innovation in the overall situation of my country’s modernization drive, improve the scientific and technological innovation system, accelerate the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy, and accelerate the realization of high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement.

(Wu Yilin, the author is a professor at the School of Statistics, Renmin University of China)